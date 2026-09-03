Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Present at the 28th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference in New York

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced that members of the company's leadership team will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 28th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on September 14-16, 2026 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

"We're pleased to be participating in H.C. Wainwright's Global Investment Conference," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Arrive AI. "We believe autonomy cannot scale without secure, intelligent endpoints on the ground, and that is exactly what Arrive Points deliver. New York is an opportunity to engage directly with investors on our technology, our commercial pipeline, and the growing demand we see from major logistics players."

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Arrive AI management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or email meetings@hcwco.com .

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at? www.sec.gov . Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-present-at-the-28th-annual-h.c.-wainwright-global-in-1216544