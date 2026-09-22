Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Demonstrate Autonomous Delivery Infrastructure at Investor Showcase

Company to show live robot delivery, drone handoff technology, and simulation-driven network design tomorrow, September 23, in Fishers, Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, will host an in-person investor event on September 23, 2026, at its Fishers, Indiana headquarters. The event will include live and simulated demonstrations of the company's Arrive Point technology and Arrive OS software platform.

Demonstrations will include an autonomous mobile robot completing a delivery route between two points on Arrive AI's proving ground, including a handoff to an Arrive Point for pickup. The event will also include a demonstration of drone-to-Arrive Point package handoff, simulating the process of a drone opening an Arrive Point's hatch and completing delivery. Weather and equipment permitting, the company may also demonstrate an outdoor delivery run.

Arrive AI also announced AHA, its AMR Handoff Accessory, a drop-in device that allows most existing top-loaded autonomous mobile robots to complete automated pickup and delivery at Arrive Points without human loading or unloading. The company has established the ACE Lab to integrate and certify partner robots for use with AHA, and is actively inviting AMR manufacturers and operators to join the program.

The event will also feature a look at the simulation and network design tools behind Arrive OS, the company's software platform. This includes discrete event simulation, which models how deliveries move through a network over time, and digital twin technology, which creates a live virtual replica of Arrive AI's hardware and partner robotic platforms to test performance before physical deployment. Arrive AI uses the NVIDIA Omniverse platform to build these digital twins.

"Arrive Points are made specifically to unlock autonomy! We have designed our platform so that any robot, drone, or courier can hand off or pick up a package without a person in the loop. Sharing our platform is the whole point. Robert and the team will be showing exactly how it works. Remember, autonomy needs an address!" said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive.

The September 23 event is by invitation only. A live virtual broadcast of select portions of the event will also be made available to registered attendees beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interested parties may request access to the virtual broadcast registration link by emailing ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-demonstrate-autonomous-delivery-infrastructure-at-in-1223402