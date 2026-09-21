Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI to Demonstrate Live Robot-to-Arrive Point Handoff at VARTECH 2026

Company will showcase autonomous delivery infrastructure at the TECNexus robotics booth during BlueStar's VARTECH 2026, September 21-22 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods. Nexus AMR designs, deploys and provides managed services of AMR Ecosystems. Arrive AI announced today, it will join its automation partner, Nexus AMR at VARTECH 2026 at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, September 21-22.

Robert Rex, VP of Sales for Arrive AI will run live demonstrations of the Arrive Point handing off a package with a ground robot at the Nexus AMR booth. The demo shows the handoff working in real time, not in a video or a mockup.

"Arrive Points are made specifically to unlock autonomy! We have designed our platform so that any robot, drone, or courier can hand off or pickup a package without a person in the loop. Sharing our platform is the whole point. Robert and the team will be showing exactly how it works. Remember, autonomy needs an address!" said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive

The Arrive Point is a secure, carrier-agnostic delivery endpoint. Any drone, robot, AV, or courier can dock, drop off, or pick up, and leave right away. The recipient retrieves on their own schedule, with every step tracked from start to finish.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

About VARTECH

VARTECH is the B2B IT channel's #1 Reseller, MSP, and ISV Show powered by BlueStar, combining technology, education, and creative networking. BlueStar is the leading distribution company for POS, ADC, Digital Signage, Edge Computing, and Emerging Tech. For over three decades, BlueStar's VARTECH event has delivered a unique venue for value-added resellers, managed service providers, and software vendors to explore new solutions, glean meaningful insights and tips, and connect with industry leaders.

About TECNexus Innovation Center accelerated by Intel

Nexus AMR, BlueStar and Intel are founding partners of the TECNexus Innovation Center accelerated by Intel. The TECNexus Innovation Center, located in Ashland, Virginia, provides BlueStar VARS and their clients with pre-sale, deployment, and post-sale service and support of diverse robotics solutions performing a variety of facility service tasks across all market verticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-to-demonstrate-live-robot-to-arrive-point-handoff-at-va-1223892