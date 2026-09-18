Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Partners With DXC to Extend Autonomous Delivery Into Enterprise-Scale Manufacturing

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today provided additional detail on its partnership with DXC Technology, first disclosed in the company's second quarter 2026 earnings release, to bring its Arrive Point delivery infrastructure into large, enterprise-scale manufacturing environments.

DXC Technology is a global IT services and systems integration company that works with some of the largest manufacturing and enterprise organizations in the world, helping them modernize operations across sprawling, multi-site facilities. Through this partnership, Arrive AI's Arrive Point technology is being introduced into large manufacturing campuses where individual buildings can span hundreds of thousands of square feet, and where moving materials efficiently across a site, including by drone for longer distances, is a daily operational need.

"DXC operates inside some of the most complex manufacturing environments in the world. Their recognition of the value proposition that Arrive AI delivers continues to validate the traction that we are seeing across all channels. Large, sophisticated companies are always looking to implement cutting edge technology that can reduce human resource costs, while delivering a strong ROI in many ways," said Dan O'Toole, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arrive AI.

Arrive AI's platform is designed to let drones, ground robots, autonomous vehicles and human couriers all exchange goods through the same secure, asynchronous delivery point, removing the need for a person to be present at the moment of drop-off or pickup. The company's flagship deployment, at Hancock Regional Hospital in Greenfield, Indiana, is described as the world's first fully asynchronous robotic medical delivery system inside a hospital.

DXC's systems integration expertise is expected to help connect Arrive AI's technology into the operational and IT systems already running inside large manufacturing facilities, work that would otherwise take significant time and resources to build from scratch.

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-partners-with-dxc-to-extend-autonomous-delivery-into-en-1223399