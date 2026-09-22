Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Strengthens Executive Leadership Team, Names Bill Karwoski Chief Revenue Officer and Promotes Michael Trovato to Chief Technology Officer

Leadership additions position autonomous delivery infrastructure company for accelerated commercial growth and continued technology innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), the company building the world's first autonomous delivery infrastructure network, announces two significant leadership appointments that strengthen its executive team as the company scales its commercial and technology roadmap. Effective September 21, 2026, Bill Karwoski joins Arrive AI as Chief Revenue Officer, and Michael Trovato has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer after nearly two decades of engineering leadership, including his recent tenure driving Arrive AI's hardware and robotics strategy.

"These two moves reflect exactly the kind of company we're building," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "Bill brings three decades of proven revenue leadership at the moment we need to convert our technology advantage into commercial scale, and Michael's promotion shows that some of the best leadership talent for this next chapter was already inside our walls. Together they give us the go-to-market horsepower and the engineering depth to move faster on the same mission."

Bill Karwoski Named Chief Revenue Officer

Karwoski brings more than 30 years of experience in sales leadership and business development to Arrive AI, with a track record of partnering with companies to engage employees, inspire sales and channel partners, and influence consumers to deliver measurable results. Known for his passion for solving complex business problems and building lasting impact, Karwoski will lead Arrive AI's revenue organization as the company expands its Arrive Point deployments across healthcare, retail, and enterprise logistics.

"I'm thrilled to join Arrive AI at such a pivotal moment," said Karwoski. "This is a company solving a real, tangible problem for the people and businesses who depend on reliable delivery, and I'm excited to help translate that technology into growth."

Michael Trovato Promoted to Chief Technology Officer

Trovato's promotion recognizes nearly two decades of experience in mechanical engineering, robotics, automation, embedded systems, and product development. A graduate of North Carolina State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Trovato has built his career developing complex electromechanical products and automated systems, from early-stage concept through prototyping, validation, manufacturing, and deployment. Before joining Arrive AI, he founded and led Valence Tek, an engineering and product development firm specializing in robotics, industrial automation, IoT, and electromechanical systems, contributing to programs for organizations including Walmart, McKesson, Abbott Laboratories, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Cornerstone Automation Systems.

At Arrive AI, Trovato leads technology and engineering strategy across hardware, robotics, electrical systems, and embedded firmware, and their integration with the company's software and cloud platforms. His multidisciplinary background allows him to bridge mechanical, electrical, firmware, robotics, and software disciplines while setting the technical architecture, development processes, and engineering roadmap needed to advance Arrive AI's autonomous delivery infrastructure from concept to scalable production.

"Being promoted to CTO is an incredible honor, and it's a reflection of what this engineering team has built together," said Trovato. "We are turning some of the hardest problems in robotics and automation into a real, working delivery network, and I'm excited to keep pushing that technology forward."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI's Registration Statement and other filings, including risk factors, available at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov . Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Tasha Jones, Marketing Communications Manager, Arrive AI, media@arriveai.com

Investor Contact

Alliance Advisors IR, ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

SOURCE: Arrive AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-strengthens-executive-leadership-team-names-bill-karwos-1225096