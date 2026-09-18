Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (FSE: TK6) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) ("GCAC" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Wasupit Wises, commonly known as Peter Wises, to the Board of Directors of the Company and as Managing Director - Asia and Co-Chairman, effective September 12, 2026, subject to completion of applicable Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") requirements.

Mr. Wises is a Thai business executive and international strategic advisor focused on institutional relationships, cross-border business development and strategic project development throughout Asia-Pacific. In his executive capacity, Mr. Wises will work alongside GCAC Chief Executive Officer Ryan Gibson and the Board to support the Company's commercial expansion in Asia and related international markets.

REGIONAL MANDATE

As Managing Director - Asia, Mr. Wises' mandate will include regional business development, institutional relationships, strategic licensing, project origination and commercial onboarding. He is expected to support engagement with governments, financial institutions, institutional investors, issuers, technology partners and other strategic counterparties throughout Asia-Pacific.

As Co-Chairman, Mr. Wises will provide senior-level corporate representation for GCAC in Asia. The Co-Chairman designation does not alter Mr. Gibson's position as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Wises will also support GCAC's digital asset compliance and capital-markets initiatives, including the Company's role as Lead Blockchain Advisor and Compliance Auditor in connection with the Capital Trust Group Limited ("CTG") digital bond accelerator initiative. As previously contemplated in the Company's executive documentation, the CTG engagement relates to an accelerator platform designed to support a substantial pipeline of qualifying digital bond and capital-raising projects. The realization, timing and scale of any project onboarding remain subject to commercial execution, issuer participation, technical implementation and applicable regulatory requirements.

Mr. Wises' responsibilities are expected to include identifying and coordinating prospective institutional and capital-raising projects for potential integration with GCAC's technology infrastructure, including the Company's Efixii Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain-based compliance, auditing and data-verification technology.

COMPENSATION AND PERFORMANCE ALIGNMENT

In connection with his executive appointment, Mr. Wises and the Company have agreed to a performance-oriented compensation framework. His fixed consulting compensation is US$1.00 per annum, with additional compensation principally tied to realized commercial revenues and specified performance milestones.

Subject to the definitive agreement, Board oversight and applicable requirements, Mr. Wises is entitled to 50% of qualifying gross realized advisory and compliance fees actually received by GCAC from billable projects attributable to his assigned regional accelerator activities.

The parties have also contemplated a performance-based equity incentive of up to 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares, associated with specified project-onboarding milestones. No securities are being issued pursuant to this news release. Any future grant of options, shares or other securities will be subject to the Company's applicable equity compensation arrangements, specific Board approval, applicable CSE policies, securities laws, pricing requirements, shareholder approval if required, and the filing of all required regulatory documentation. The Company will provide further disclosure if and when any such securities are granted.

The contemplated milestones relate to verified onboarding thresholds of 1,000,000, 5,000,000 and 10,000,000 qualifying projects. These figures are performance targets and potential platform-capacity objectives and should not be interpreted as forecasts, commitments, contracted customers or guaranteed future revenues.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Ryan Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of GCAC, commented:

"Peter's appointment is intended to strengthen GCAC's senior representation and operating capabilities throughout Asia. The combination of Managing Director - Asia and Co-Chairman gives him a clear mandate to develop institutional and government relationships while remaining directly engaged in commercial execution. His compensation structure is deliberately weighted toward measurable commercial performance and long-term value creation rather than fixed cash compensation."

Mr. Wasupit Wises commented:

"I am pleased to join GCAC as Managing Director - Asia, Co-Chairman and a member of the Board. My focus will be on developing institutional relationships, identifying credible projects and expanding the commercial application of GCAC's compliance and blockchain infrastructure throughout Asia. I look forward to working with Ryan and the Board as the Company develops its international strategy."

ABOUT WASUPIT WISES

Mr. Wasupit Wises, commonly known as Peter Wises, is a Thai business executive and international strategic advisor focused on institutional relationships, cross-border business development and strategic project development throughout Asia-Pacific. At GCAC, his mandate will encompass regional project origination, institutional partnerships, strategic licensing and coordination of qualifying projects for the Company's international compliance and financial technology ecosystem.

PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING OF UNITS

GCAC is pleased to announce that it will proceed to a private placement financing of up to 60,000,000 Units @ $0.005 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD$300,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share. (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant). Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per Share for two years from closing.

Proceeds will be used to for general working capital in order to further the Company's goals and objectives,

The Private Placement transaction is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Upon closing, the Units will be subject to a statutory 4 month and one day hold period.

ABOUT GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS CORP.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a technology company focused on compliance, onboarding, wallet technology and data-integrity solutions for regulated industries. Its Efixii technology utilizes Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain infrastructure to support data verification, compliance applications and scalable commercial use cases. The Company's strategy includes developing a regulated financial and compliance network connecting participants such as Money Services Businesses, Financial Service Providers and Virtual Asset Service Providers.

For more information regarding the Company, investors may review GCAC's public disclosure profile on SEDAR+ and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Mr. Wises' anticipated responsibilities and activities; GCAC's expansion in Asia-Pacific and other international markets; the development of institutional, governmental and commercial relationships; the Company's digital bond advisory and compliance activities; the CTG accelerator initiative; potential project onboarding; adoption and commercial use of the Company's Efixii technology; future advisory and compliance revenues; performance milestones; and the potential future grant or vesting of equity-based compensation.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability of GCAC and its counterparties to implement proposed initiatives; the ability to identify, verify and onboard qualifying projects; third-party participation; regulatory developments affecting blockchain, digital assets, digital bonds and financial services; technical and commercial implementation risks; the Company's ability to generate revenues from contemplated activities; required corporate, shareholder, Exchange and regulatory approvals; market conditions; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

References to potential project counts, onboarding capacity and performance milestones are targets or contemplated thresholds only and are not representations that such numbers of projects are presently contracted, active, revenue-generating or certain to be onboarded.

Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

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