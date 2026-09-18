Nestlé S.A.: Update on Nestlé's operations in Russia

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

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Update on Nestlé's operations in Russia

Nestlé takes note of Russia's presidential decree, published yesterday, that places Nestlé Russia under temporary external administration. The company is assessing the situation and its options.

Nestlé is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees.

Contacts:



Media:

Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200

mediarelations@nestle.com



Investors:

David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509

ir@nestle.com