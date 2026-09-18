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WKN: A0Q4DC | ISIN: CH0038863350 | Ticker-Symbol: NESR
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 08:00
82,59 Euro
-0,31 % -0,26
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Schweiz 20
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NESTLE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NESTLE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,1382,6508:02
82,2382,5908:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2026 07:10 Uhr
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nestlé S.A.: Update on Nestlé's operations in Russia

[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR]

.............

Update on Nestlé's operations in Russia

Nestlé takes note of Russia's presidential decree, published yesterday, that places Nestlé Russia under temporary external administration. The company is assessing the situation and its options.

Nestlé is committed to taking all necessary steps to protect its rights and ensure continuity of business operations in the interests of all stakeholders, particularly its employees.

Contacts:

Media:
Christoph Meier Tel.: +41 21 924 2200
mediarelations@nestle.com

Investors:
David Hancock Tel.: +41 21 924 3509
ir@nestle.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.