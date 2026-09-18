

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the multinational technology conglomerate, Thursday announced that its self-driving subsidiary Waymo is to launch autonomous, all-electric commercial ride-hailing service in Singapore via its app in 2028 in partnership with the Ministry of Transport (MOT) and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).



In the coming months, the initial fleet will consist of all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicles that will arrive in Singapore. In 2027, trained autonomous specialists will conduct initial manual driving, adapting the Waymo Driver to local road geometry, monsoon weather patterns, and more.



The public commercial launch will happen in 2028 in Singapore where riders can book their rides through the app.



'As we begin our journey here, we are committed to listening to the community, creating high-skilled local operational jobs, and working hand-in-hand with national leaders to complement Singapore's world class public transit network. We are honored to collaborate with the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority to take this thoughtful step forward, bringing our proven commercial safety record to the Lion City.', commented Tekedra Mawakana, Co-CEO of Waymo.



On Thursday, Alphabet shares closed at $313.68, up 1.27% on the Nasdaq.



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