

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to more than a 2-week low of 157.27 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 156.15.



Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen fell to near 2-week lows of 180.65, 210.23 and 191.02 from Thursday's closing quotes of 172.22, 208.56 and 189.35, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to near 2-week low of 112.10 and 112.48 from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.10 and 111.63, respectively.



The yen dropped to a 9-day low of 90.15 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 89.44.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 161.00 against the greenback, 185.00 against the euro, 214.00 against the pound, 196.00 against the franc, 115.00 against the aussie, 115.00 against the loonie and 95.00 against the kiwi.



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