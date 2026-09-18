For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 21 September 2026.

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

Stroeer SE & Co. KGaA SAX DE0007493991 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 55)

Hugo Boss AG BOSS DE000A1PHFF7 MDX1 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted. For further information please call the Cash Markets Operations Helpline, tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.





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