AlphaLum SA: AlphaLum Appoints AR Display Pioneer Antti Sunnari to Board of Directors and Welcomes Former Meta Optics Leader Barry Silverstein as Advisor

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaLum, the Swiss deep-tech company building a human-AI interface platform for eyewear, today announced the appointment of Antti Sunnari to its Board of Directors and Barry Silverstein as an Advisor to the Board. Both bring decades of leadership in AR optics and near-eye display technology as AlphaLum scales its holographic display and low-power micromotion sensing platform toward volume production.

Antti Sunnari is Co-founder and CEO of Dispelix, the Finnish AR display company he helped establish in 2015 and grew into a globally recognized supplier of waveguide displays for smart glasses. Antti pioneers a fabless model for high-volume near-eye display manufacturing, experience that mirrors the path ahead for AlphaLum.

"Honored to step into my new role as a Board Member of AlphaLum," said Antti Sunnari. "I'm grateful for the trust placed in me and excited for the opportunity to contribute, collaborate, and help shape the next chapter of AlphaLum's growth."

Barry Silverstein, currently director of the Center for Extended Reality at University of Rochester, is one of the most experienced optics and display technologists in the extended reality field. After spending 28 years at Eastman Kodak, he led the hardware R&D team behind the prismless laser projector at IMAX, and then served as Senior Director and CTO of Optics and Display Research at Meta Reality Labs until 2025.

"I am proud and excited to join the advisory team at AlphaLum," said Barry Silverstein, "The company is targeting major breakthroughs in form factor, image quality, and power efficiency, the foundational elements required to advance the future of AR glasses. Crucially, these technological leaps are only valuable if they can scale, and AlphaLum has built its innovation strategy around scalability from day one."

"Antti and Barry have each spent their careers solving the hardest problems in AR displays and optics, the exact problems standing between today's prototypes and smart glasses people will actually wear every day," said Markus Rossi, Co-founder and CEO of AlphaLum. "Antti has built and scaled one of the industry's leading waveguide businesses from the ground up, and Barry has shaped the optics and display research that defines the entire category. Their guidance is invaluable as we prepare for our next phase of growth."

The appointments come as AlphaLum moves closer to the market with two core technologies for next-generation AI eyewear:

HoloWedge, the world's most efficient near-eye display architecture, delivers 50-70% of display light to the eye, compared to 3-8% for typical diffractive waveguides, finally enabling a long-battery life display at mass-market price points.

MOTIA, an AI powered SMI sensing platform that eliminates camera-based eye-tracking, captures micromotions no camera can detect, unlocking richer signal input for AI interpretation of attention and cognitive state, at single-digit milliwatts for seamless device control.

Display-equipped AR glasses are the fastest-growing segment of the AI eyewear market, forecast to grow substantially in the coming years.

Antti and Barry's addition strengthens AlphaLum's governance and strategic depth as the company works toward becoming a core technology supplier for wearable AI.

About AlphaLum

AlphaLum develops optical and sensing architectures that expand what's possible in wearable AI, augmented reality, and mixed reality. Founded in 2025 and headquartered at EPFL Innovation Park in Lausanne, Switzerland, the company is building a scalable user interface layer for next-generation AI glasses and AR devices In January 2026, AlphaLum raised a CHF 3.4 million seed round led by Vsquared Ventures.



For more information, visit www.alphalum.com.

Contact: Tanja Koch, CBO, +4915253443723 AlphaLum - press@alphalum.com