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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 08:42
598,30 Euro
+0,66 % +3,90
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
597,20598,3008:43
597,30598,3008:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
META PLATFORMS
META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
META PLATFORMS INC598,30+0,66 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.