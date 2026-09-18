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GO

WKN: A2AL9Z | ISIN: SE0008348304 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G2
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 08:03
1,024 Euro
+1,59 % +0,016
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9951,04508:42
1,0041,03508:42
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 08:36 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GomSpace A/S: GomSpace signs 3.8 MEUR multi-phased partnership agreement with European space company specializing in advanced systems and critical technology

The initial agreement establishes a new customer relationship and framework for long-term cooperation.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace has signed a multi-phased partnership agreement with a new commercial customer in the EMEA region, specializing in advanced systems and critical technology. The initial scope of the agreement is valued at approximately 3.8 MEUR (42.2 MSEK), with deliveries scheduled from late 2026 and throughout 2027.

The agreement covers satellite missions, mission services, platform kits and standard products, positioning GomSpace as a key technology partner in the program and establishing a framework for long-term cooperation and potential future program expansion.

"This agreement establishes a framework for cooperation that supports the customer's space ambitions through access to GomSpace's broad portfolio of satellite products, platforms and mission services," said Oliver Schiewe, Vice President of Satellite Systems. "We are pleased to support the program and look forward to working closely with the customer on the delivery of the initial phases."

The agreement represents GomSpace's first contract with this customer and establishes a foundation for long-term collaboration and potential future program growth. Additional phases and potential program expansions will be evaluated as the collaboration progresses.

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 08:00 a.m. CEST on September 18, 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)
Tel: +45 40 200 192
E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Commercial Communication Director)
Tel: +33 680 042 226
E-mail: communication@gomspace.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-signs-3-8-meur-multi-phased-partnership-agreement-with-european-space-company-specializing-,c4397700

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4397700/4276092.pdf

new european customer_Press release

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/8u-constellation-lightning,c3566338

8U constellation-lightning

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gomspace-signs-3-8-meur-multi-phased-partnership-agreement-with-european-space-company-specializing-in-advanced-systems-and-critical-technology-302883022.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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