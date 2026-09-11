GomSpace A/S: GomSpace receives order for fast-deployment satellite solution valued at 2.4 MUSD

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace North America, LLC has received an order from an undisclosed defense customer in the United States with a value of 2.4 MUSD (22.6 MSEK)

The agreement covers GomSpace's unique satellite platform kits that will form part of an end-to-end solution supporting a US government mission.

GomSpace platform kits are rapid-deployment satellite solutions designed to accelerate mission timelines and simplify procurement. These pre-engineered, modular small satellite bus systems are available in 6U to 16U CubeSat and microsatellite-class configurations enabling customers to rapidly integrate payload, reduce technical risk, and move from concept to launch faster while maintaining high performance and mission flexibility.

This engagement marks the start of a new customer relationship, builds on established connections between GomSpace and members of the customer's technical team, and reflects confidence in the Company's products, technical expertise, and mission execution capabilities.

Deliveries are expected to take place over the coming quarters.

"This order reflects the trust our customer places in GomSpace's satellite platforms, technical expertise, and ability to support mission success," says Slava Frayter, CEO of GomSpace North America, LLC. "Our modular platform kits and technical support enable customers to accelerate their mission development while reducing technical and programmatic risk."

Find more information about GomSpace platform kits here.

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: casc@gomspace.com

For Satellite, Satellite Kit or Component information, please contact:

Slava Frayter, CEO GomSpace North America

E-mail: sfra@gomspace.com

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The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/small6u-2tsp,c3564056 Small6U 2TSP https://mb.cision.com/Public/14387/4394639/851edff32d287184.pdf US Defense PressRelease

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