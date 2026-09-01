GomSpace A/S: D-Orbit Selects GomSpace Power Systems for Upcoming Space Logistics Missions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace, leading provider of pre-engineered products for space missions, announced that D-Orbit, a global leader in space logistics and orbital transportation, has selected GomSpace to supply power systems for its upcoming missions scheduled for 2026-2027 with the ION Satellite Carrier spacecraft (Orbit Transportation Vehicles). The order, valued at 6.3 MSEK, represents another important milestone in the long-standing collaboration between GomSpace and D-Orbit.

The agreement supports D-Orbit's continued expansion of its space logistics and orbital transportation services, enabling reliable and efficient in-orbit operations for a growing range of satellite customers.

This milestone builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies, with D-Orbit having relied on GomSpace as a trusted supplier for nearly a decade. Over the years, the collaboration has been characterized by a strong commitment, mutual trust, and consistent technical performance. Under the current agreement, all satellites deployed in 2026 and 2027 are supported by GomSpace power systems.

"We are proud to continue supporting D-Orbit's innovative ION Satellite carrier spacecrafts," says Head of Product Sales, Jens Ziesel at GomSpace. "This agreement reflects the strength of our long-term relationship and our shared dedication to delivering reliable and high-performance space solutions."

GomSpace has been a reliable, industrial grade partner for the power systems for our missions," said Gianmarco Sorrentino, Head of Procurement at D-Orbit. "We really value the professional relationship we have built over time."



By delivering scalable power solutions for multi-OTV's, multi-orbit campaigns, GomSpace enables D-Orbit to execute complex missions that serve a diverse customer base and accelerate access to space.The selected power systems will be integrated into D-Orbit's platforms to support mission-critical operations, reinforcing both companies' commitment to advancing the capabilities of in-orbit services.

The agreement further reinforces GomSpace's strategy of scaling its standardized product business through repeat deliveries across multiple spacecraft and long-term customer relationships.

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com



About D-Orbit

D-Orbit is a space logistics and transportation company pioneering sustainable access to space. Headquartered in Italy with offices in Europe and North America, the company offers end-to-end solutions for satellite deployment, in-orbit servicing, and space sustainability. Through its innovative ION Satellite Carrier and cloud-based mission control software, D-Orbit helps accelerate access to orbit while reducing costs and environmental impact. Since 2011, D-Orbit has been driving the future of in-orbit transportation and logistics to make space more efficient, safe, and accessible for all.

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For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob, GomSpace (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication @ gomspace.com

Elena Sanfilippo Ceraso (Head of Media and Public Relations)

Tel: +39 02 3792 0900

E-mail: elena.sanfilippo @ dorbit.space.com

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