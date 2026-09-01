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WKN: A2AL9Z | ISIN: SE0008348304 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G2
Tradegate
01.09.26 | 16:14
1,013 Euro
-0,98 % -0,010
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOMSPACE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0041,01017:22
1,0051,00917:22
PR Newswire
01.09.2026 16:00 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

GomSpace A/S: D-Orbit Selects GomSpace Power Systems for Upcoming Space Logistics Missions

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace, leading provider of pre-engineered products for space missions, announced that D-Orbit, a global leader in space logistics and orbital transportation, has selected GomSpace to supply power systems for its upcoming missions scheduled for 2026-2027 with the ION Satellite Carrier spacecraft (Orbit Transportation Vehicles). The order, valued at 6.3 MSEK, represents another important milestone in the long-standing collaboration between GomSpace and D-Orbit.

The agreement supports D-Orbit's continued expansion of its space logistics and orbital transportation services, enabling reliable and efficient in-orbit operations for a growing range of satellite customers.

This milestone builds on a long-standing partnership between the two companies, with D-Orbit having relied on GomSpace as a trusted supplier for nearly a decade. Over the years, the collaboration has been characterized by a strong commitment, mutual trust, and consistent technical performance. Under the current agreement, all satellites deployed in 2026 and 2027 are supported by GomSpace power systems.

"We are proud to continue supporting D-Orbit's innovative ION Satellite carrier spacecrafts," says Head of Product Sales, Jens Ziesel at GomSpace. "This agreement reflects the strength of our long-term relationship and our shared dedication to delivering reliable and high-performance space solutions."

GomSpace has been a reliable, industrial grade partner for the power systems for our missions," said Gianmarco Sorrentino, Head of Procurement at D-Orbit. "We really value the professional relationship we have built over time."

By delivering scalable power solutions for multi-OTV's, multi-orbit campaigns, GomSpace enables D-Orbit to execute complex missions that serve a diverse customer base and accelerate access to space.The selected power systems will be integrated into D-Orbit's platforms to support mission-critical operations, reinforcing both companies' commitment to advancing the capabilities of in-orbit services.

The agreement further reinforces GomSpace's strategy of scaling its standardized product business through repeat deliveries across multiple spacecraft and long-term customer relationships.

About GomSpace Group AB
Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.
The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com

About D-Orbit
D-Orbit is a space logistics and transportation company pioneering sustainable access to space. Headquartered in Italy with offices in Europe and North America, the company offers end-to-end solutions for satellite deployment, in-orbit servicing, and space sustainability. Through its innovative ION Satellite Carrier and cloud-based mission control software, D-Orbit helps accelerate access to orbit while reducing costs and environmental impact. Since 2011, D-Orbit has been driving the future of in-orbit transportation and logistics to make space more efficient, safe, and accessible for all.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/d-orbit-selects-gomspace-power-systems-for-upcoming-space-logistics-missions,c4390649

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/4390649/4246489.pdf

Press release_DOrbit

https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/20250204mbr2005-1024x832,c3561297

20250204MBR2005-1024x832

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)
Tel: +45 40 200 192
E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob, GomSpace (Marketing & Communication Director)
Tel: +33 680 042 226
E-mail: communication @ gomspace.com

Elena Sanfilippo Ceraso (Head of Media and Public Relations)
Tel: +39 02 3792 0900
E-mail: elena.sanfilippo @ dorbit.space.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/d-orbit-selects-gomspace-power-systems-for-upcoming-space-logistics-missions-302866349.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.