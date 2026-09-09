GomSpace A/S: GomSpace and KFUPM Sign MoU to Explore Strategic Cooperation in Space Technology and Satellite Missions

Strategic cooperation aims to advance satellite capabilities, foster talent development, and support Saudi Arabia's growing space ecosystem.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace A/S and King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore cooperation in satellite missions, space technology, research, education and capability development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The MoU establishes a framework for the two parties to explore areas of mutual interest, combining GomSpace's proven expertise in small satellite systems with KFUPM's academic, research, and engineering capabilities.

The agreement includes the development of a dual 8U Earth Observation satellite mission, with exploration of advanced Earth Observation and optical communication technologies. The scope extends from conceptual design to mission engineering, system architecture, and Assembly, Integration, and Test activities. The initiative also emphasizes knowledge transfer and practical skill development for KFUPM's academics and engineers, embedding technical expertise within the local workforce.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with KFUPM and to explore opportunities for cooperation in satellite technology and space research. KFUPM has strong capabilities in engineering, research and education, and we look forward to working together to identify areas where GomSpace's experience in small satellite missions can contribute. This is an important first step in exploring longer-term cooperation in Saudi Arabia," said Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace.

This cooperation is aligned with Saudi Arabia's continued development of its space and technology ecosystem and supports the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The partnership reinforces the Kingdom's broader commitment to building a knowledge-based economy.

"This MoU provides a practical and dynamic pathway for KFUPM, particularly through the IRC for Aviation and Space Exploration, to engage with GomSpace across the entire satellite lifecycle. We are enthusiastic about the direct benefits for our students, researchers, and engineers who will gain invaluable hands-on experience across diverse mission phases. We view this as a foundational step that will foster a rich exchange of ideas and significantly contribute to realizing the Kingdom's space sector vision," said Dr. Ayman Abdallah, Director of IRC for Aviation and Space Exploration (IRC-ASE), KFUPM.

The MoU represents an expression of interest between the parties. Any future project will be subject to separate agreements setting out the applicable scope, terms, responsibilities and obligations of the parties.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr@gomspace.com

Caroline Schwob (Marketing & Communication Director)

Tel: +33 680 042 226

E-mail: communication@gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

About KFUPM

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) is a leading Saudi institution dedicated to education, research, engineering, and innovation. Established in 1963, the university has earned international recognition, ranking 67th globally in the QS World University Rankings 2025 and 1st in the Arab region. Through its research and academic activities, KFUPM contributes to the development of advanced technologies and highly skilled talent in areas of strategic importance to the Kingdom.

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