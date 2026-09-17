Vireo Growth Inc. Announces Issuance of Shares in Connection with Altmore Settlement

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF) ("Vireo" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company and agricultural markets platform today announced that, in connection with a confidential settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") with SHWZ Altmore, LLC ("Altmore") and certain other parties, the Company will issue a total of 462,963 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") to Altmore and Altmore Debt I, LP as consideration for the Company's acquisition of certain secured obligations and related liens held by Altmore (the "Assigned Interest"), pursuant to an assignment and assumption agreement entered into in connection with the Settlement Agreement.

The Settlement Shares will be subject to a six (6) month lock-up period commencing on the date of issuance and applicable resale restrictions, during which the holders may not transfer the Settlement Shares without the Company's prior written consent. The additional terms of the Settlement Agreement remain confidential.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo Growth Inc. (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF) is a leading vertically integrated cannabis company building a broad platform across cannabis and adjacent agricultural markets. The Company operates cultivation, manufacturing, retail dispensaries, home delivery, distribution, and agricultural supply businesses across the United States, creating exposure to both cannabis and complementary adjacent markets. With operations in 10 states and approximately 170 dispensaries nationwide, Vireo combines disciplined capital allocation, strategic acquisitions, and local market execution to scale its platform and drive long-term shareholder value. The Company is focused on expanding market share and strengthening its portfolio of consumer brands and services, while supporting the customers, employees, shareholders, and communities it serves. For more information about Vireo, visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). To the extent any forward-looking information in this press release constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable United States or Canadian securities laws, this information is being provided as preliminary financial results; the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "potential," "could," "should," "believe," "estimate," "would," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "expected," "will," "likely," "subject to," and variations of such words and phrases, or any statements or clauses containing verbs in any future tense and includes, but is not limited to expectations around the issuance of the Settlement Shares and the acquisition of the Assigned Interest. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or the Company's subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management, believed but not certain to be reasonable, in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment, and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although Vireo believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information because Vireo cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties associated with the Assigned Interest acquired by the Company; risks related to the timing and content of adult-use legislation in markets where Vireo currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the Company's subordinate voting shares; risks related to epidemics and pandemics; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in its various markets; and risk factors set out in Vireo's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under each company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Vireo will not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Contact Information

Vireo Growth Inc.

Lynn Ricci

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investor@vireogrowth.com

(781) 956-7052