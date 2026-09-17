Geonova Capital Announces Cornerstone Investment In Novagen Following Proposed Business Combination With Nasdaq-listed Veea

GeoNova commits US$10 million as lead investor and corporate adviser, one of several mandates it has in motion.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoNova Capital ("GeoNova"), a UAE-based investment and capital-markets firm focused on event-driven investing, structured finance and special situations, today confirmed its role as corporate adviser, lead investor and cornerstone institutional investor to NovaGen Group B.V. ("NovaGen"), following NovaGen's September 14 announcement of a proposed business combination with Nasdaq-listed Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA).

Veea and NovaGen have signed a non-binding term sheet for a proposed business combination and are targeting definitive documentation in the coming weeks. The transaction is intended to create NovaGen Health Networks, a Nasdaq-listed longevity and precision-health platform at the intersection of edge AI and regenerative medicine, combining Veea's cybersecure AI infrastructure with NovaGen's cellular-reprogramming science and clinical capabilities.

GeoNova seeded the financing, structured the terms and stepped in as lead investor and corporate adviser under its broader mandate with NovaGen, and is now inviting co-investment from suitable institutional and qualified investors alongside its own commitment. The proposed combination and related financing remain subject to definitive documentation, applicable approvals and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Robert Hamilton, Managing Partner, Capital Markets at GeoNova Capital, said:

"This is exactly what GeoNova was built for: a differentiated business approaching a transformational change, where capital, structure and discipline can accelerate what comes next.

We don't only advise from the sidelines. We are able to invest alongside the investors we bring in. In NovaGen, that meant stepping in as cornerstone investor and structuring the financing around the company's proposed Nasdaq transaction.

With the Veea combination now public, we are taking NovaGen to our institutional, family-office and qualified-investor network as it moves toward definitive documentation. And weare looking for more of the same: businesses with established operations, differentiated technology or IP, and a credible path to the U.S. public markets.If that is your business, we want the call."

GeoNova seeking new public-market opportunities

GeoNova is already looking past NovaGen. The firm is reviewing further opportunities across healthcare, biotechnology, technology, AI, defence, natural resources and other special-situation sectors, with a particular focus on Nasdaq and NYSE business combinations, reverse mergers and uplistings; pre-listing and event-driven convertible financings; PIPE and structured-equity transactions; strategic acquisitions and corporate combinations; and situations where GeoNova can act as both capital provider and capital-markets adviser.

GeoNova typically looks for transactions with an identifiable corporate or capital-markets catalyst, where its combination of proprietary capital, institutional relationships and execution capability can support an issuer through a defined public-market event.

About GeoNova Capital

GeoNova Capital is a UAE-based investment and capital-markets firm focused on event-driven investing, structured finance and special situations. GeoNova invests proprietary capital alongside institutional investors, family offices and strategic capital partners, and works with companies seeking transformational access to the U.S. public markets.

Forward-Looking Statements; This release contains forward-looking statements regarding proposed transactions, financing activities, investment opportunities and future business activities. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, definitive documentation, regulatory requirements and closing conditions, and actual outcomes may differ materially. No assurance can be given that any proposed transaction or financing will be completed on the terms described, or at all. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, and is not directed at, and must not be relied upon by, any person in a jurisdiction where doing so would be unlawful. GeoNova undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE GeoNova Capital