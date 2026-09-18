Lindab AB: Lindab Group acquires Italian smoke control company

Lindab Group acquires Italian smoke control company Aernova. With the acquisition, Lindab Group takes an important step in the fast-growing fire and smoke protection segment within ventilation and strengthens its position in the Italian market.

Aernova S.r.l. develops and manufactures products and systems for smoke control in ventilation systems. The company has a turnover of 7.1 MEUR with strong profitability and around 20 employees. Aernova is based in Fermo in the Marche region, and its products and services are distributed throughout the Italian market. The company and Lindab Group already cooperate on smoke ducts.

"The fire and smoke segment is showing rapid growth for Lindab Group, and with this acquisition we complement our offering and strengthen our position in the important Italian market," says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab Group. "Aernova has a strong product portfolio and recognized expertise within smoke control. I am pleased that the owner and Managing Director will stay on to develop the smoke control business as part of Lindab Group."

Important segment

Fire and smoke protection systems for ventilation are becoming an increasingly important part of Lindab Group's operations. Aernova operates in smoke control, which aims to prevent smoke from spreading in a building in the event of fire, thereby maintaining visibility and contributing to safer evacuation.

The acquisition will be financed through an existing credit facility. The transaction is expected to be completed in October this year.

Aernova has been owned by the Temperini family, and Managing Director Alessandro Temperini will remain with the company. He comments on the transaction: "We look forward to becoming part of Lindab Group, cooperating with the extensive community of fire and smoke companies within the Group, and growing the business outside Italy."

Contacts

Ola Ringdahl

President and CEO

E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner

CFO

E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén

Head of Communications

E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379





Lindab Group. Quality ventilation for a better climate.

Lindab Group is one of Europe's largest ventilation groups and provides customers with complete ventilation solutions. High quality, easy installation and reliable delivery contribute to strong customer satisfaction, healthy indoor environments and sustainable buildings. In Scandinavia, the offering also includes roof, wall and rainwater drainage solutions. Within the building materials industry, Lindab Group has been ranked as the European sustainability leader.

Lindab Group, founded in 1959, is vertically integrated across the entire value chain - from machine manufacturing and production of products for air distribution and room ventilation, to distribution and logistics of both in-house manufactured and traded ventilation products.

The Group recorded sales of SEK 12,854 million in 2025 and operates in 18 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 45 percent of sales in 2025, the Nordic region for 41 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and other markets for 4 percent.

Lindab Group is headquartered in Grevie, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.