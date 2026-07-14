Lindab AB: Lindab Group acquires Irish ventilation distributor

Lindab Group acquires Irish ventilation distributor Connaught Ventilation Supplies (CVS). With the acquisition, Lindab Group will be established in western Ireland, a region with high construction activity.

Connaught Ventilation Supplies Limited (CVS) is a distributor of ventilation products based in Galway, western Ireland. The company also has some production of ventilation ducts. Revenue amounts to approximately EUR 2 million, and profitability is above the average level within Lindab Group. The company has 5 employees. It has previously not been distributing Lindab products, leading to good opportunities for additional sales.

"Our current Irish business is very successful and with the acquisition of CVS we have the opportunity to benefit from the high construction activity in the western part of the country", says Ola Ringdahl, President and CEO of Lindab Group. "CVS is known for its high service level and has a strong market position, impressive profitability and good growth. I am pleased that the owner and Managing Director will continue in the company, as part of Lindab Group."

The acquisition will be financed through an existing credit facility. The transaction was completed in connection with the transfer of ownership. CVS will thereafter operate as a subsidiary of Lindab Ireland. The transaction has been approved by the local competition authority, the CCPC.

The sellers are Sandra and Tomas Varley. Tomas Varley, Managing Director, comments on the acquisition: "We look forward to becoming part of Lindab Group, one of Europe's leading ventilation companies, and are confident that we will continue to develop successfully as a subsidiary of Lindab Ireland. In this new set-up, we will be able to offer new opportunities to our customers and employees."

Contacts

Ola Ringdahl

President and CEO

E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner

CFO

E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén

Head of Communications

E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379





Lindab Group. Quality ventilation for a better climate.

Lindab Group is one of Europe's largest ventilation groups and provides customers with complete ventilation solutions. High quality, easy installation and reliable delivery contribute to strong customer satisfaction, healthy indoor environments and sustainable buildings. In Scandinavia, the offering also includes roof, wall and rainwater drainage solutions. Within the building materials industry, Lindab Group has been ranked as the European sustainability leader.

Lindab Group, founded in 1959, is vertically integrated across the entire value chain - from machine manufacturing and production of products for air distribution and room ventilation, to distribution and logistics of both in-house manufactured and traded ventilation products.

The Group recorded sales of SEK 12,854 million in 2025 and operates in 18 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 45 percent of sales in 2025, the Nordic region for 41 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and other markets for 4 percent.

Lindab Group is headquartered in Grevie, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.