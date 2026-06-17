Lindab AB: Lindab Group completes the divestment of operations in Romania

The divestment of Lindab Group's operations in Romania has now been completed after approval from national authorities. This completes business area Profile Systems' exit from Eastern Europe.

Lindab Group announced in December 2025 that an agreement had been reached to divest the operations in Romania. The divestment has been subject to review by national investment authorities, which have now approved the buyers of the business.

The operations have around 100 employees and had an annual turnover in 2025 of approximately 210 MSEK. It includes production, warehousing and a sales organisation. The company's operations are mainly related to Profile Systems, but the ventilation business is also included in the divestment as it represents a minor part.

The divestment is part of the previously announced restructuring within business area Profile Systems in Eastern Europe and marks the completion of the company's exit from the region. The transaction contributes positively to Lindab Group's cash flow.

The Romanian operation has been acquired by Marián Kapusta Sr. and Marián Kapusta Jr. and will be integrated into ROVA Group. They have previously acquired the Slovak business and Profile Systems' business in Hungary. The company will serve as both a distributor and a licensed manufacturer for a broad range of Lindab Group products.

Contacts

Ola Ringdahl

President and CEO

E-mail: ola.ringdahl@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Lars Ynner

CFO

E-mail: lars.ynner@lindab.com

Phone: +46 (0) 431 850 00

Fredrik Wahrolén

Head of Communications

E-mail: fredrik.wahrolen@lindab.com

Mobile: +46 (0) 705 393 379





Lindab Group. Quality ventilation for a better climate.

Lindab Group is one of Europe's largest ventilation groups and provides customers with complete ventilation solutions. High quality, easy installation and reliable delivery contribute to strong customer satisfaction, healthy indoor environments and sustainable buildings. In Scandinavia, the offering also includes roof, wall and rainwater drainage solutions. Within the building materials industry, Lindab Group has been ranked as the European sustainability leader.

Lindab Group, founded in 1959, is vertically integrated across the entire value chain - from machine manufacturing and production of products for air distribution and room ventilation, to distribution and logistics of both in-house manufactured and traded ventilation products.

The Group recorded sales of SEK 12,854 million in 2025 and operates in 18 countries with approximately 5,000 employees. Western Europe accounted for 45 percent of sales in 2025, the Nordic region for 41 percent, Central Europe for 10 percent and other markets for 4 percent.

Lindab Group is headquartered in Grevie, Sweden, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.