

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - TUI AG (TUIFF.PK, TUI1.DE) said Friday that Johan Lundgren will become Chairman of its Supervisory Board after the Annual General Meeting in February 2027.



The German travel group said the current Chairman, Dieter Zetsche, will not stand for re-election when his term ends in February 2027. Zetsche has been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2018 and has served as Chairman since May 2019.



TUI AG said that shareholders and employee representatives unanimously approved Lundgren as the future Chairman. He has been a member of TUI's Supervisory Board since 2025, the company added.



The company said that Lundgren most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Plc from 2017 to the end of 2024. Before joining easyJet, he was a member of the Executive Board and Deputy CEO of TUI Travel Plc, and held the same position at TUI AG from 2014 to 2015.



On the XETRA Exchange, TUI1.DE ended Thursday's trading at 6.61 euros, up 0.82 percent.



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