Pearson Acquires Assessment Technology Provider, ITS

Strengthens global assessment and verification capabilities with proven technology and talent

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced it has acquired ITS, a Baltimore, Maryland-based assessment technology company specializing in the management, delivery and reporting of assessment programs. The acquisition strengthens Pearson's core assessment and verification capabilities with proven technology and talent; expanding growth opportunities in professional assessment and related markets worldwide.

ITS's enterprise offerings complement Pearson's existing strengths and broaden the range of assessment services available to customers, including remote testing and proctoring, performance-based assessment, and continuous certification.

Following the acquisition, ITS will become part of Pearson Professional Assessments, building on an existing and successful longstanding commercial relationship between ITS and Pearson.

Art Valentine, president of Assessment & Qualifications at Pearson said, "Organizations are turning to Pearson for assessment and verification they can trust. We know ITS well and value the proven technology, deep industry knowledge, and dedicated team they bring. This acquisition strengthens Pearson's role as verified skills and assessment infrastructure and supports our long-term assessment strategy."

Pat Ward, president of ITS said, "Joining Pearson is a natural next step for a partnership that has driven innovation in professional assessment since 2009. It has been an amazing journey as ITS has grown from a startup to hosting some of the world's largest and most prestigious tests. Pearson and ITS share the same values, a vision for how AI can improve assessment, and commitment to protecting the integrity and quality of assessment for customers. I'm excited about what we achieve together."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com

About ITS

Internet Testing Systems (ITS) is a leader in assessment technology, helping testing and certification organizations build, deliver, and evolve their assessment programs. With decades of experience and a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning the assessment lifecycle, ITS combines proven technology with deep industry expertise to support secure test delivery, practice and preparation, certification maintenance, remote proctoring, test development, and AI-powered assessment. ITS partners with organizations around the world to solve complex assessment challenges, modernize programs, and create better experiences for candidates and professionals. Learn more at testsys.com.

Contact: Media Allison Bazin (US) [email protected] Matt Morgan (UK) [email protected] Investor Relations Alex Shore Steph Crinnegan Eliza Hardwick Brennan Matthews [email protected] +44 (0) 7720 947 853 +44 (0) 7780 555 351 +44 (0) 7909 532 801 +1 (332) 238-8785

SOURCE Pearson