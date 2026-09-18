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WKN: 858266 | ISIN: GB0006776081 | Ticker-Symbol: PES
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 09:30
13,920 Euro
+0,14 % +0,020
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13,94013,99010:11
13,94013,99010:11
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 10:00 Uhr
48 Leser
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Pearson Acquires Assessment Technology Provider, ITS

Strengthens global assessment and verification capabilities with proven technology and talent

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced it has acquired ITS, a Baltimore, Maryland-based assessment technology company specializing in the management, delivery and reporting of assessment programs. The acquisition strengthens Pearson's core assessment and verification capabilities with proven technology and talent; expanding growth opportunities in professional assessment and related markets worldwide.

ITS's enterprise offerings complement Pearson's existing strengths and broaden the range of assessment services available to customers, including remote testing and proctoring, performance-based assessment, and continuous certification.

Following the acquisition, ITS will become part of Pearson Professional Assessments, building on an existing and successful longstanding commercial relationship between ITS and Pearson.

Art Valentine, president of Assessment & Qualifications at Pearson said, "Organizations are turning to Pearson for assessment and verification they can trust. We know ITS well and value the proven technology, deep industry knowledge, and dedicated team they bring. This acquisition strengthens Pearson's role as verified skills and assessment infrastructure and supports our long-term assessment strategy."

Pat Ward, president of ITS said, "Joining Pearson is a natural next step for a partnership that has driven innovation in professional assessment since 2009. It has been an amazing journey as ITS has grown from a startup to hosting some of the world's largest and most prestigious tests. Pearson and ITS share the same values, a vision for how AI can improve assessment, and commitment to protecting the integrity and quality of assessment for customers. I'm excited about what we achieve together."

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at plc.pearson.com

About ITS

Internet Testing Systems (ITS) is a leader in assessment technology, helping testing and certification organizations build, deliver, and evolve their assessment programs. With decades of experience and a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning the assessment lifecycle, ITS combines proven technology with deep industry expertise to support secure test delivery, practice and preparation, certification maintenance, remote proctoring, test development, and AI-powered assessment. ITS partners with organizations around the world to solve complex assessment challenges, modernize programs, and create better experiences for candidates and professionals. Learn more at testsys.com.

Contact:

Media

Allison Bazin (US)

[email protected]

Matt Morgan (UK)

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Alex Shore

Steph Crinnegan

Eliza Hardwick

Brennan Matthews

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7720 947 853

+44 (0) 7780 555 351

+44 (0) 7909 532 801

+1 (332) 238-8785

SOURCE Pearson

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.