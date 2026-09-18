

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account surplus decreased in July from the previous year, the Bank of Italy reported Friday.



The current account surplus dropped to EUR 7.38 billion from EUR 7.85 billion in the corresponding month last year.



The goods trade surplus increased to EUR 8.2 billion from EUR 7.8 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus in services trade shrank to EUR 1.1 billion from EUR 1.3 billion.



The primary income balance turned to a deficit of EUR 116 million from a EUR 412 billion surplus a year ago. The shortfall in the secondary income widened to EUR 1.79 billion from EUR 1.7 billion.



The capital account balance showed a surplus of EUR 192 million compared to a deficit of EUR 334 million last year. There was a surplus of EUR 8.5 billion in the financial account, decreased notably from EUR 17.9 billion in August 2025.



In the twelve months ending in July 2026, the current account recorded a surplus of EUR 29.9 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP, up from EUR 22.2 billion in the same period of the previous year



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