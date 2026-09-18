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WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
18.09.26 | 12:52
18,100 Euro
-0,82 % -0,150
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,05018,30012:53
18,10018,30012:53
PR Newswire
18.09.2026 12:06 Uhr
148 Leser
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Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Update regarding the Petrobras Tender process

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to previous updates from Paratus Energy Services Ltd. ("Paratus" or the "Company") in relation to the ongoing Petrobras PLSV tender process for contracts commencing in 2028. As disclosed in the Company's Q2 2026 interim results report, the Seagems joint venture submitted bids for Jade and a third-party vessel to which it has secured exclusive access to in the event of a contract award.

Petrobras has now published partial tender results, confirming acceptance of the bid for the third-party vessel. This remains subject to formal Petrobras contract award and the execution of definitive agreements.

Subject to definitive agreements, Seagems has secured access to the third-party vessel through a memorandum of understanding ("MOU"), which also includes a purchase option.

Further information will be provided as appropriate.

For additional information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
baton.haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus
Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--update-regarding-the-petrobras-tender-process,c4397905

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-update-regarding-the-petrobras-tender-process-302883147.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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