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WKN: A40GSB | ISIN: BMG6904D1083 | Ticker-Symbol: U6N
Tradegate
02.09.26 | 21:49
4,635 Euro
+0,43 % +0,020
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PARATUS ENERGY SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3904,47508:08
4,4154,45008:04
PR Newswire
03.09.2026 07:48 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today

HAMILTON, Bermuda, September 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") on 28 August 2026, regarding key information relating to the Q2 2026 cash dividend to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.05) per share as from today, 3 September 2026.

The payment date is expected to be 11 September 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-energy--ex-dividend-usd-0-22-per-share-today,c4391135

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/paratus-energy-ex-dividend-usd-0-22-per-share-today-302868651.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.