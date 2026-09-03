Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Paratus Energy: Ex Dividend USD 0.22 per share today

HAMILTON, Bermuda, September 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (OSLO: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") on 28 August 2026, regarding key information relating to the Q2 2026 cash dividend to be paid to the Company's shareholders. The shares in Paratus will be traded ex dividend of USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.05) per share as from today, 3 September 2026.

The payment date is expected to be 11 September 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company with a 50% joint venture interest in Seagems. Seagems is a leading subsea services company that owns and operates a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels, providing support, installation, flexible pipe-laying and construction services. All vessels are currently operating under contracts in Brazil.

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