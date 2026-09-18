Paratus Energy Services Ltd: Pareto Energy Conference 2026

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareto Energy Conference 2026 - Company presentation attached.

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The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21459/4398185/aeed60f35864d08c.pdf Pareto Energy Conference Presentation September 2026

For further information, please contact:

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO and Interim CEO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

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