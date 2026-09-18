

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Astronomers have confirmed a world that's less than a million years old as the youngest known planet, using data from NASA-funded archives. Called Elias 2-24 b, the baby planet is still whirling in its natal disk of dust and gas.



'Our planet-formation models already struggled to explain the previous record holders for the youngest known planet - a four-way tie between two planets orbiting the star PDS 70 and two planets orbiting the star WISPIT 2 - which are all more than 5 million years old,' said Lucas Cieza, a professor at the Instituto de Estudios Astrofísicos in Chile and co-author of a paper detailing the results. 'Elias 2-24 b shows us that even our best planet-formation models are still missing some important processes.'



In a study published Wednesday in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, a team led by Andrea Bernardi, a doctoral candidate at the Universidad Diego Portales in Chile, focused on archival observations of seven stars that were observed using the coronagraph at the W. M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii, a NASA partner. Each of these stars hosts a debris disk chock-full of dust, gas, and chunks of ice and rock with structures and gaps in the disk hinting that planets may be forming around them.



Bernardi's team searched the Keck Observatory Archive, a NASA-funded partnership between Keck Observatory and the NASA Exoplanet Science Institute at Caltech/IPAC, for a little point of light that was found in observations from 2018 and 2020. They stitched the observations together to analyze its motion over time and found that it behaved more like a planet than an imaging defect or background star, ultimately confirming it as Elias 2-24 b.



'We usually hear about telescopes working separately, but this confirmation was possible only by using multiple telescopes together,' Bernardi said. 'Elias 2-24 b is at the limit of what current telescopes can detect, but with new instruments like NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, such detections should become easier,' according to the researcher.



Roman, which was launched on August 30, is equipped with an even more powerful coronagraph and is capable of spotting planets that are much harder for other telescopes to see. By employing the same technique, Roman could find planets in much smaller orbits, including true Jupiter analogs that are currently impossible to see through the glare. Elias 2-24 b is about 10 times farther out from its host star.



'This is just the beginning of a new era of discovery,' Cieza said. 'It's incredible that with modern technology, we are actually able to see planet formation in action, and Roman will take planet hunting to the next level.'



The planet orbiting the star Elias 2-24 is about as massive as Jupiter and the star is about 450 light-years from Earth, NASA said in a press release. Studying this system offers a time machine of sorts for scientists to explore what our own planetary system may have been like billions of years ago, it added.



A overwhelming majority of the 6,000 currently confirmed exoplanets are billions of years old and very close to their stars. Current planet-formation models rely on a combination of complex theories and simulations, along with observations of young stars with disks where the presence of planets cannot yet be detected. Finding and studying more baby planets like Elias 2-24 will help astronomers refine those models, according to thw U.S. space agency.



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