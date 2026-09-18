

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's producer prices increased at the fastest pace in more than three years in August due to higher energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Friday.



Producer prices grew 4.6 percent year-on-year in August, following a 3.0 percent rise in July. This was the fastest rate since April 2023, when prices climbed 5.2 percent. Prices were forecast to climb 4.1 percent.



Due to the conflict in the Middle East, energy prices were 8.3 percent more expensive than in the same period last year. Prices of intermediate goods also grew significantly in August, by 6.1 percent.



Prices of capital goods and durable consumer goods rose 2.4 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, non-durable consumer goods prices dropped 2.0 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 3.1 percent from the last year and were up 0.2 percent compared with July.



On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.1 percent compared to forecast of 0.6 percent increase.



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