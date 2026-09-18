Helen Jewell joining as Head of EMEA Asia Pacific Equities

Shilpee Raina named Lead Portfolio Manager of the Janus Henderson Forty and Transformational Growth Funds

Janus Henderson Investors today announced two senior investment appointments that will further deepen the firm's leadership across its global equities franchise. Helen Jewell will join the firm as Head of EMEA Asia Pacific Equities on December 1, 2026, and she will be based in London. Shilpee Raina will join as Lead Portfolio Manager of the flagship large cap growth fund, Janus Henderson Forty, as well as the Transformational Growth ETF (JXX), working with current Portfolio Manager Brian Recht. Shilpee will join the firm on January 1, 2027, and she will be based in New York.

Helen succeeds Lucas Klein who is retiring from the asset management industry after nearly three decades in the financial and professional services industries. Shilpee succeeds Portfolio Manager Nick Schommer who will be departing Janus Henderson after 13 years with the firm. Lucas and Nick have each made significant contributions to our investment organization and the clients we serve, and we thank them for their leadership, commitment, and service.

Helen will be responsible for leading equity portfolio management and research teams in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions for Janus Henderson. She will also join the Janus Henderson Executive Committee. Helen joins from BlackRock, where she was most recently International CIO, Fundamental Equities, with responsibility for investment oversight including research, investment process, portfolio manager talent, and external market engagement across the firm's non-US fundamental active equity platform. Over the course of her more than 10 years at BlackRock, Helen has held a variety of roles including CIO, Fundamental Equities, EMEA, and Global Director of Research, Fundamental Active Equities. Previously, she spent a decade at Goldman Sachs, where she was EMEA Deputy Director of Research within Global Investment Research. Helen began her career in Utilities Investment Banking at Deutsche Bank. She earned a Master's degree in mathematics from the University of Oxford and is a CFA charterholder.

Shilpee will become Lead Portfolio Manager on the Janus Henderson Forty and Transformational Growth funds alongside Brian Recht, who will continue as a Portfolio Manager for these funds. The pairing brings together Shilpee's more than two decades of experience investing across the large-cap equity spectrum with Brian's in-depth knowledge of the investment strategies, as well as Janus Henderson's leading active, fundamental research platform. The team will maintain the strategies' established investment philosophy, high-conviction approach, and focus on identifying high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages and long-term growth potential.

Ed Su will remain Portfolio Manager of the Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund following Nick's departure.

Shilpee joins Janus Henderson from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, where she served as Co-Portfolio Manager on the Large Cap Core Equity Strategy within the U.S. Equity Group and previously served as Research Analyst for the JPMorgan Equity Income and U.S. Value Funds, covering the consumer sector. She joined J.P. Morgan Asset Management in 2005 and holds a Bachelor of Science in commerce with concentrations in finance and accounting from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce. She is a CFA charterholder.

Ali Dibadj, Chief Executive Officer at Janus Henderson, said, "We are very pleased that Helen and Shilpee will be joining our team at Janus Henderson. They are renowned, industry-leading talent who bring exceptional investment skill and an unwavering focus on clients. Helen has extensive financial and investment leadership experience, with a proven track record of strengthening research capabilities, advancing investment processes, and building high-performing teams globally. Shilpee combines strong large-cap expertise with an investment philosophy that closely aligns with the principles that have long defined Janus Henderson's deep, bottom-up, fundamental investment approach. Together, they will further strengthen our ability to keep putting our clients first- always."

"Lucas has been instrumental to the success of our Equities business over the years and is an exceptional leader, a culture carrier, and an embodiment of Janus Henderson's values. Our Equities business is stronger because of his leadership. We will sincerely miss him and wish him all the best in his retirement. Nick has been a highly valued member of our Denver equities team, and we are deeply appreciative of his investment expertise and many contributions to Janus Henderson, which will continue to benefit the firm for years to come," added Mr. Dibadj

Helen and Shilpee will work closely with Lucas and Nick, respectively, to ensure a seamless transition over the months to come.

The Janus Henderson Forty Fundis aconcentrated large-cap growth fund with a fundamental research-driven approach that invests with conviction in 30 to 40 of our best large-cap growth ideas. The Contrarian Fund invests with conviction in companies across market cap with durable business models whose stocks are trading at a significant discount to fair value and which have long-term growth potential. The Transformational Growth ETF (JXX)combines bottom-up fundamental security selection with a top-down thematic approach, focusing on durable, secular trends including AI, deglobalization, health care innovation, digitization, and migration to the cloud.

Janus Henderson's EMEA Asia Pacific Equities platform brings together experienced investment teams that combine deep local expertise with global collaboration across key markets to deliver innovative investment solutions for clients. These include the Global Technology Leaders, Global Equity Income, Absolute Return, European Large Cap, Global Sustainable Equity, and Global Small Cap strategies.

These capabilities form an important part of Janus Henderson's broader global investment platform, which spans liquid and illiquid investment strategies across equities and fixed income. Leveraging deep fundamental research, global insights, and a high-conviction investment approach, Janus Henderson's equity teams seek to deliver long-term growth and attractive risk-adjusted returns for clients. For more information on Janus Henderson's equity capabilities, please visit Equity Capabilities Janus Henderson Investors US Advisor.

Notes to editors

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group is a leading global asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. Janus Henderson has approximately half a trillion dollars in assets under management and offices in 26 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. For more information, please visit www.janushenderson.com.

Source: Janus Henderson Group Ltd.

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