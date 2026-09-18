KIDZ AI Inc.: KIDZ AI Secures New Financing to Advance KIDZBot Physical AI Robotics Ecosystem

Establishes dedicated robotics subsidiary, Classover Robix Inc., to build a full robotics ecosystem spanning proprietary software, curriculum, teacher training, and multi-OEM hardware partnerships.

Beginning to engage with nationwide high school networks, addressing a potential U.S. market of 16 million students

Selected to present on "From AI Tools to Outcome-Driven Learning Systems" at the 2026 AI in Education Conference this December

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of live online learning and AI-powered education solutions, today announced that it has secured $1.9 million in funding through its previously announced $500 million Senior Secured Convertible Note financing facility, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses (the "Financing").

The net proceeds are expected to support the expansion of manufacturing capacity and commercial deployment of KIDZBot, the Company's proprietary Physical AI educational robotics platform, as well as the continued expansion of its broader ecosystem, following its unveiling and recognition as a finalist at the 2026 EdTechX Awards.

Alongside the Financing, KIDZ AI announced the formation of Classover Robix Inc., a dedicated operating subsidiary focused on embodied AI hardware development, OEM partnerships, and institutional campus distribution.

Building the KIDZBot Education Ecosystem:

KIDZBot Application (Android Completed, iOS in Development): The Company has developed two dedicated applications, Kidzqbot and Kidzbricks, supporting its robotics and Physical AI education initiatives. The Android versions of both applications are currently operational, while the iOS versions are under development. Both applications provide visual block coding, ROS interfaces, and AI-powered learning and experimentation.

The Company has developed two dedicated applications, Kidzqbot and Kidzbricks, supporting its robotics and Physical AI education initiatives. The Android versions of both applications are currently operational, while the iOS versions are under development. Both applications provide visual block coding, ROS interfaces, and AI-powered learning and experimentation. Proprietary Curriculum: The Company is developing a KIDZBot curriculum focused on robotics, coding, hands-on learning, and practical applications of Physical AI.

The Company is developing a KIDZBot curriculum focused on robotics, coding, hands-on learning, and practical applications of Physical AI. Educator Training: The Company is also developing training and onboarding materials to help educators introduce KIDZBot and robotics-based learning in classroom settings.

Exploring Broader Hardware Partnerships:

Through Classover Robix Inc., the Company intends to explore OEM/ODM partnerships with robotics hardware manufacturers and technology developers to expand its robotics portfolio.

Potential areas include humanoid robots, robotic arms, quadruped robots, and wheeled autonomous platforms that could complement the Company's software and educational programs.

Engaging Existing Users and Educational Networks:

The Company has begun introducing KIDZBot to its registered users, providing an initial channel to engage students and families interested in robotics and Physical AI education.

The Company has also begun engaging with educational partners and multi-state high school networks to explore potential opportunities for classroom and institutional deployment of KIDZBot.

According to official data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the United States has more than 27,000 public and private secondary schools, serving more than 16 million high school students. As schools continue to expand hands-on STEM and AI education, there is growing interest in accessible robotics platforms that can be used in classroom settings. KIDZBot is being developed as a hardware and software platform designed to support robotics, coding, and hands-on Physical AI learning for secondary students.

Academic Recognition & Conference Presentation

The Company also announced that its presentation proposal, titled "From AI Tools to Outcome-Driven Learning Systems," has been accepted for presentation at the 2026 AI in Education Conference, scheduled to take place in December 2026. Selected for the conference's Poster Session, KIDZ AI will present its work on integrating Physical AI and outcome-driven learning approaches into hands-on educational experiences.

"Securing this $1.9 million of additional financing and establishing Classover Robix Inc. represents an important step in the Company's continued development," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of KIDZ AI. "We are focused on building a practical robotics education ecosystem around KIDZBot, combining hardware, software, curriculum, and educator support. With our Android application fully operational and the iOS version currently in development, we are continuing to expand the KIDZBot platform. Together with our registered user base, ongoing discussions with educational networks, and broader robotics development efforts, we see opportunities to bring hands-on Physical AI learning to more students and schools."

Additional details regarding the terms of the Senior Secured Convertible Note was provided in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 17, 2026.

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company developing proprietary learning systems that combine artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms and related data-center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to obtain and deploy the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under existing agreements and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks associated with international operations, including political, regulatory, currency and enforcement risks; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-secures-new-financing-to-advance-kidzbot-physical-ai-robo-1223532