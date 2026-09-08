KIDZ AI Inc.: KIDZ AI Appoints Karan Bansal, Founding Engineer of Sophos-Acquired AvidSecure, as AI Security Advisor - Advancing Its AI Infrastructure Strategy

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure and GPU compute initiatives alongside its core EdTech operations, today announced the appointment of Karan Bansal as AI Security Advisor to support the Company's AI infrastructure initiatives. The appointment marks a further step in KIDZ AI's strategy of building out an enterprise AI compute platform.

Karan Bansal has spent a decade in security engineering and was a founding engineer at AvidSecure, a cloud security company acquired by Sophos. He is an active contributor to the open-source community, and his recent work on securing AI coding agents has been presented at OWASP conferences and SecurityWeek's CodeSecCon. His open-source project claude-code-hooks has been selected for Black Hat Europe 2026 Arsenal in London this December.

Beyond technical depth, Mr. Bansal has led engineering teams through complex enterprise deployments, translating advanced systems work into environments where uptime, access control and auditability are non-negotiable. His advisory role at KIDZ AI will focus on the architecture underlying the Company's AI compute platform as it prepares for institutional workloads.

In particular, Mr. Bansal's experience with enterprise-grade systems is expected to support KIDZ AI's neocloud model. The Company's approach pairs infrastructure with long-term contracted enterprise demand, building a platform for customers who can bring their own models and data to the platform and who can evaluate a compute provider on how that data is isolated, who can reach it, and what is recorded. KIDZ AI believes these questions are answered in the architecture rather than added afterward, and that a platform designed around them from the outset is better positioned to serve institutional customers.

"Karan has spent his career building systems that enterprises trust with their most sensitive data, and that is exactly the standard our platform has to meet," said Stephanie Luo, Chief Executive Officer of KIDZ AI. "As we build out our AI infrastructure platform, the customers we are designing for will not evaluate us on capacity alone. His guidance strengthens how we think about the foundation of that platform as we grow."

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company developing proprietary learning systems that combine artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms and related data-center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to obtain and deploy the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under existing agreements and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks associated with international operations, including political, regulatory, currency and enforcement risks; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-appoints-karan-bansal-founding-engineer-of-sophos-acquire-1217905