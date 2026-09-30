KIDZ AI Inc.: KIDZ AI Submits Fleet Procurement Intention for 500 Tesla Robotaxis and Plans to Launch Autonomous Fleet Operations Strategy

Strategic Initiative Will Focus on Vehicle Acquisition, Deployment, and Fleet Operations Across Emerging Autonomous Mobility Markets

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure, GPU compute initiatives and Physical AI alongside its core EdTech operations, today announced that it has submitted a fleet procurement inquiry to Tesla for an initial 500 Tesla Robotaxis and plans to launch an Autonomous Fleet Operations Strategy focused on the deployment and operation of autonomous vehicle fleets across markets.

As KIDZ AI expands beyond its core EdTech business into AI infrastructure and Physical AI, the Company is exploring opportunities in emerging autonomous mobility applications. Under the proposed strategy, KIDZ AI would focus on acquiring autonomous vehicles, deploying them into commercial service, and managing fleet operations.

The Company believes autonomous vehicle fleets could represent a potential capital deployment opportunity, with vehicles serving as revenue-generating assets when placed into commercial service. KIDZ AI intends to evaluate potential deployments based on vehicle acquisition costs, operating requirements, market conditions, regulatory considerations, and potential revenue opportunities.

While the initial procurement inquiry is focused on potential participation in Tesla's emerging Robotaxi ecosystem, KIDZ AI plans to evaluate other autonomous mobility platforms and operators as the market develops. The Company also plans to explore additional autonomous vehicle applications beyond passenger Robotaxis.

The proposed strategy is currently in a preliminary planning, evaluation, and partner exploration phase. The procurement inquiry does not constitute a binding order or guarantee vehicle availability, allocation or delivery, and any potential acquisition remains subject to applicable requirements and definitive agreements. KIDZ AI may determine not to proceed with this initiative if it determines it would not be beneficial to the Company or for any other reason in its sole discretion. Accordingly, there is no assurance that KIDZ AI will progress this initiative further.

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company developing proprietary learning systems that combine artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms and related data-center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's ability to successfully expand its business into related areas, including but not limited to the autonomous fleet industry; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to obtain and deploy the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under existing agreements and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks associated with international operations, including political, regulatory, currency and enforcement risks; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-submits-fleet-procurement-intention-for-500-tesla-robotax-1228905