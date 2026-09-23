KIDZ AI Inc.: KIDZ AI Secures Open Compute Project Membership to Advance Enterprise GPU Cloud Deployment and AI Data Center Infrastructure

Membership enables KIDZ AI to engage with OCP's open technical specifications and industry working groups covering high-density rack design, advanced cooling, power architecture, and data center infrastructure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 23, 2026 / KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("KIDZ AI" or the "Company"), an education technology company advancing AI infrastructure and GPU compute initiatives alongside its core EdTech operations, today announced that it joined the Open Compute Project (OCP) as a Bronze Member.

As demand for AI computing capacity continues to grow, KIDZ AI is continuing to execute on its strategy in GPU computing, cloud services, and related AI data center infrastructure. Participation in OCP is part of the Company's broader effort to strengthen its infrastructure planning and engage with industry standards and engineering practices as it develops high-density GPU computing capabilities.

OCP is a collaborative global community focused on advancing open and scalable technologies for cloud, AI, and data center infrastructure. First initiated by Facebook (now Meta) in 2011, OCP brings together hyperscale data center operators, semiconductor companies, hardware manufacturers, and other technology companies to collaborate on industry standards, technical specifications, and infrastructure solutions for next-generation computing environments.

Through its participation in OCP, KIDZ AI can engage with technical specifications, industry working groups, deployment frameworks, and engineering practices covering high-density server design, liquid cooling, power architecture, rack-level efficiency, and advanced networking. These areas are directly relevant to the Company's ongoing GPU infrastructure planning and future deployment initiatives.

"Joining the Open Compute Project marks an important step in KIDZ AI's expansion into GPU computing and infrastructure," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of KIDZ AI. "As AI computing demand continues to grow, we believe engaging with an open industry community like OCP will help our team stay aligned with evolving AI data center infrastructure standards and engineering practices as we advance our GPU computing strategy."

About KIDZ AI Inc.

KIDZ AI Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) is an AI-driven education technology company developing proprietary learning systems that combine artificial intelligence, AI agents and robotics. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in AI compute infrastructure, GPU cloud platforms and related data-center ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on KIDZ AI's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of KIDZ AI's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of KIDZ AI's control including, but not limited to: KIDZ AI's ability to execute its business model, including obtaining market acceptance of its products and services; KIDZ AI's financial and business performance, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder; KIDZ AI's ability to obtain and deploy the GPUs and related equipment necessary to perform its obligations under existing agreements and achieve its goals and expected results; KIDZ AI's ability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq; changes in KIDZ AI's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain a large number of customers; KIDZ AI's future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; KIDZ AI's ability to attract and retain key personnel; KIDZ AI's expectations regarding its ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection and not infringe on the rights of others; changes in applicable laws or regulations; risks associated with international operations, including political, regulatory, currency and enforcement risks; and the possibility that KIDZ AI may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. These risks and uncertainties also include those risks and uncertainties indicated in KIDZ AI's filings with the SEC. KIDZ AI's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by KIDZ AI in this press release is based only on information currently available to KIDZ AI and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. KIDZ AI undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

KIDZ AI Inc.

ir@kidzai.com

800-345-9588

SOURCE: KIDZ AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/kidz-ai-secures-open-compute-project-membership-to-advance-enterp-1225536