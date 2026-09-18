EQS-Ad-hoc: Sibanye Gold Limited / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
Sibanye Stillwater Limited Reg. 2014/243852/06
Registered Address: Constantia Office Park Bridgeview House • Building 11 • Ground Floor Cnr 14th Avenue & Hendrik Potgieter Road Weltevreden Park • 1709
Postal Address:
Private Bag X5 • Westonaria • 1780
Tel +27 11 278 9600 • Fax +27 11 278 9863
Stillwater Mining Company
USD 500,000,000 4.250 per cent. Guaranteed Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2028
(ISIN: XS2725834XXX)
16 September 2026
Notice to Bondholders
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Company to the holders of the outstanding USD 500,000,000 4.250 per cent. Guaranteed Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2028 (ISIN: XS2725834XXX), of an adjustment of the Conversion Price (as defined in the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds) of the Bonds as follows:
Reason for the adjustment: Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 6.2(c) of the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds due to the Dividend of R2.0100 payable per Ordinary Share to Shareholders of record on 18 September 2026.
Old Conversion Price USD 1.3054
Effective Date for the New Conversion Price 16 September 2026
Capitalised terms used herein not otherwise defined herein have the meanings set out in the Trust Deed (including the terms and conditions of the 2028 Bonds) relating to the 2028 Bonds dated 28 November 2023.
Contact
www.sibanyestillwater.com
Directors: Vincent Maphai* (Chairman) Richard Stewart (CEO) Charl Keyter (CFO)
Rick Menell** Lindiwe Mthimunye* Terence Mncedisi Nombembe* Keith Rayner** Jerry Vilakazi** Sindiswa Zilwa*
Lerato Matlosa (Corporate Secretary) (* Independent Non-Executive) (** Non-Executive)
End of Inside Information
18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sibanye Gold Limited
|Welteverden Park
|1709 Johannesburg
|South Africa
|ISIN:
|XS2725834XXX
|WKN:
|A3LRPL
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
|LEI Code:
|6354007DPCY4ZN2MRR73
|EQS News ID:
|2401634
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2401634 18-Sep-2026 CET/CEST