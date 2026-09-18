Bybit Launches World's First 24x7 TradFi Options, Debuts SpaceX and Nvidia

Introducing Perp Options: Options built on TradFi perpetuals, tradeable around-the-clock with defined expiration dates

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has officially launched Perp Options, the industry's first options contracts built on TradFi perpetuals. The innovative derivative product gives traders round-the-clock access to US equity options without leaving their Bybit account, and with no market hours and no weekends off.

Starting on September 17, 2026, Bybit Perp Options debuts with SpaceX and Nvidia as the first available underlying assets. The contracts settle in USDT, offering traders straightforward profit-and-loss tracking without additional token exposure or conversion steps. The product also integrates fully with Bybit's Unified Trading Account (UTA), allowing traders to hold Spot, Futures, and Options positions within a single account.

Bybit Perp Options serves a broad spectrum of market participants, underscoring Bybit's inclusive vision of building the New Financial Platform:

Crypto-native traders gain access to TradFi options exposure without leaving the Bybit ecosystem, avoiding the friction of managing a separate brokerage account

without leaving the Bybit ecosystem, avoiding the friction of managing a separate brokerage account TradFi options traders benefit from round-the-clock market access and improved capital efficiency, no longer constrained by traditional exchange hours.

and improved capital efficiency, no longer constrained by traditional exchange hours. Macro traders can express directional views on global assets through options, combining traditional market instruments with crypto-grade availability and speed.

through options, combining traditional market instruments with crypto-grade availability and speed. Existing Bybit perpetuals traders can layer options strategies, such as covered calls and protective puts, directly onto their existing TradFi perp positions for more precise risk management.

Bybit Perp Options gives traders a full range of motion in a heated market. Apart from buying and selling naked calls/puts, traders can also execute a wide array of strategies at launch, including spreads, straddles, covered calls, and other combination trades. It also supports fractional lot sizes with a contract multiplier of one, forgoing the standard 100-share lot requirement found in traditional options markets. Portfolio Margin support allows positions in Perp Options to be hedged against related holdings, reducing overall margin requirements as traders manage risk across asset classes.

"Bybit Perp Options is kicking off with space-age ambition and AI-infrastructure potential, but we are looking to expand beyond sectors in coming months to provide our traders with market access to Tesla, QQQ, SOXL, Micron, and more," said Mike Xue, Head of Bybit Option Business. "The potential is enormous as Bybit's own TradFi Perpetuals continues to grow from its current offerings of over 250 tickers."

Perp Options is now live on the latest version of the Bybit App. Bybit users are the first in the industry to explore options on TradFi perpetuals, taking part in Bybit's expanding financial ecosystem that caters to the needs of every trader.

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