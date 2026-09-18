TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: TOMI Environmental Solutions Reports Accelerating Growth in SteraMist Service Revenue

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ("TOMI") (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today reported continued acceleration in its SteraMist iHP Service and Support business. Year-to-date SteraMist iHP Service and Support sales of approximately $1.7 million has surpassed both 2024 and 2025 iHP Service and Support revenue, each of which totaled approximately $1.3 million.

This growth in SteraMist iHP Service and Support revenue underscores the increasing recurring-revenue mix of contracted iHP decontamination service and ongoing on-site support engagements. During the year, TOMI has completed multiple contracted SteraMist iHP decontamination service engagements, including deployments with Integra Pharma and Catalent, each four times year-to-date, in addition to contracted engagements with Cleveland Clinic and LFB USA. TOMI also maintains an ongoing SteraMist iHP service relationship with a Canadian university, serviced four times year-to-date. TOMI continues to deliver on-site support services on a recurring basis, averaging approximately four visits per month, at facilities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, along with other government and commercial accounts.

"We are seeing sustained demand for deployable SteraMist iHP service and support," said Reed A. Scott, iHP Service Director and Quality Service Engineer at TOMI Environmental Solutions. "SteraMist allows us to complete a service job quickly, so facilities can return to operations with minimal downtime. Customers consistently point to our turnaround time, reporting, and professionalism, and as we continue to grow and see more opportunities worldwide, we look forward to delivering recurring contracted service that keeps their environments and personnel safely protected."

The growth in SteraMist iHP Service and Support revenue adds to TOMI's broader revenue diversification strategy, complementing system sales and reinforcing recurring engagement across TOMI's installed base. TOMI remains focused on expanding its contracted service accounts and on-site support for the remainder of fiscal 2026.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company providing environmental disinfection and bio-decontamination solutions through manufacturing, sales, and licensing of its Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT®) platform. Developed under a defense grant with DARPA, BIT® utilizes low-percentage hydrogen peroxide to produce ionized hydrogen peroxide (iHP®) fog. SteraMist® products serve hospitals, laboratories, government and military installations, cruise ships, office buildings, schools, restaurants, food processing facilities, and residences, delivering protection against a broad range of bacteria, viruses, mold, mycotoxins, and biological and chemical warfare agents. For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI's products and services to serve the life science sector. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to acquire new customers and expands sales; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Zach Nevas

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com