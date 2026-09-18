

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insurer Progressive Corp. (PGR) reported Friday that August 2026 net income was $951 million or $1.63 per share, down from $1.22 billion or $2.07 per share in August 2025.



Net premiums written for the month improved 6 percent to $7.61 billion and net premiums earned also grew 5 percent to $7.35 billion from last August.



Companywide total policies in force as of August 31, 2026 grew 7 percent to 40.49 million from 37.89 million in August 31, 2025.



In Friday's pre-market trading, PGR is trading on the NYSE at $214.00, down $2.29 or 1.06 percent.



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