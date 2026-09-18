

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment remains weak on Friday despite a decline in global crude oil prices. Markets also digested the hike by Bank of Japan that lifted rates to a 31-year high.



The CME FedWatch tool shows the likelihood of a quarter percentage rate hike by the Fed in the October FOMC at 55.4 percent.



Wall Street Futures are trading below the flatline, after a strong surge on Thursday, aided by markets cheering the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting resolve. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rallied more than a quarter percent. Both the crude oil price benchmarks have declined.



Sovereign bond yields mostly hardened. Gold has gained more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,646.50, down 0.26% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,633.00, down 0.06% Germany's DAX at 25,505.38, down 0.89% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,720.29, down 0.89% France's CAC 40 at 8,112.59, down 0.91% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,259.75, down 1.00% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 65,114.00, up 1.52% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,731.20, down 0.01% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,911.87, up 0.94% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,750.78, up 0.60% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,894.23, up 2.66%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.50, up 0.26% EUR/USD at 1.1460, down 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3348, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 157.87, up 1.22% USD/CHF at 0.8254, up 0.12% AUD/USD at 0.7123, up 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.960%, up 0.26% Germany at 3.4975%, up 0.53% France at 4.511%, up 1.46% U.K. at 5.2653%, up 0.76% Japan at 2.987%, down 0.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Nov) at $103.38, down 1.37% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $101.54, down 0.36% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,414.00, up 0.33% Silver Futures (Dec) at $67.38, up 1.95%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $78,069.76, up 2.32% Ethereum at $2,501.89, up 2.82% BNB at $750.06, up 3.82% XRP at $1.32, up 1.87% Solana at $100.31, up 3.48%



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