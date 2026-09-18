

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has disbursed €3.3 billion to Ukraine for defense procurement under the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan. The payment covers drones and missiles aimed at helping Ukraine defend its territory and skies against Russia's ongoing attacks.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, 'Today, we will disburse €3.3 billion to help procure drones and missiles under the Ukraine Support Loan. Europe will continue to deliver the support Ukraine needs to defend its people and its territory.'



This is the fourth payment made to Ukraine under the Ukraine Support Loan's defense window. With this disbursement, the Commission will have paid nearly €15 billion to Ukraine this year. The Ukraine Support Loan includes €30 billion for budgetary aid and €60 billion for defense across 2026-2027.



Ukraine's military edge depends on the rapid availability of critical weapons in the required quantities and within very short time frames. Accelerating EU deliveries through destocking, reprioritising orders and ramping up the production remains crucial, the European Commission said.



von der Leyen had announced in her State of the Union speech on Wednesday, and in her call with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy, that the Commission is ready to use remaining funds from the Security Action for Europe instrument to launch a new joint EU-Ukraine program.



The initiative would develop a European air and missile defense system, building on the existing Freya anti-ballistic system. It would combine Ukraine's battlefield experience with Europe's industrial and technological strength.



The European Commission said, Ursula von der Leyen will attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week, where she will call for increased support for Ukraine, conveying the message that 'Europe is stepping up. Now others must step up their support too.'



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