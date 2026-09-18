

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of War, in cooperation with Lockheed Martin, has announced a new framework agreement to expand production capacity of critical next generation air-to-air missiles, the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile.



This agreement is critical to ensuring long-term demand signals flow to key suppliers, allowing Lockheed Martin and the munitions supply chain to invest in manufacturing capacity, workforce, and production efficiencies.



'Speed, scale, and stability drive acquisition excellence, and these gears must turn in unison,' said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment. 'Today's announcement reflects our commitment to sending clear, long-term demand signals across the defense industrial base, ensuring our Warfighters receive unmatched capability exactly when and where the mission demands.'



This agreement represents the latest milestone in expanding the Arsenal of Freedom under President Trump and Secretary Hegseth's joint vision, the Pentagon said in a press release. It establishes a framework for future Multi-Year Procurement of JATM, executing congressional authority to secure the nation's highest-priority missile systems.



Executed in direct support of the Department's Acquisition Transformation Strategy, the initiative reflects close collaboration among the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, the Munitions Acceleration Council, the Economic Defense Unit, the Navy, and the Air Force.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News