TRIP, the world's leading calming magnesium-infused drinks brand, unveils its biggest brand campaign to date: a multi-talent TV advert fronted by new Global Ambassador Kendall Jenner , Joe Jonas, Gen-Z creator favourite Madeline Argy, alongside national treasure Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo

, Joe Jonas, Gen-Z creator favourite Madeline Argy, alongside national treasure Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo Long-time TRIP customers Kendall Jenner, Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo, Joe Jonas, and Madeline Argy have joined the brand as equity shareholders, with TRIP valued at $550m in 2026

in 2026 The campaign, ' Calm in the Chaos', shows a range of playful vignettes that demonstrate that whatever your daily 'chaos' looks like - a sip of TRIP can transport you to your happy place & find a moment of calm.

shows a range of playful vignettes that demonstrate that whatever your daily 'chaos' looks like - a sip of TRIP can transport you to your happy place & find a moment of calm. TRIP, a magnesium-infused sparkling drink, is the fastest-growing carbonated soft drinks brand in the UK (brands over £20m LY[1]) and also the fastest-growing sparkling drink in the US (SPINS), where TRIP is the largest UK-owned beverage company

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIP has launched a star-studded multi-talent TV advert featuring Kendall Jenner - recently announced as TRIP's Global Ambassador and Equity Shareholder - alongside global pop star Joe Jonas, Gen-Z icon Madeline Argy and national treasure Jamie Laing & Sophie Habboo. The advert is live nationwide in the US and the UK, alongside a global billboard campaign featuring the face of the campaign, Kendall Jenner.

Kendall's secret to managing the everyday chaos of modern life is her TRIP drinks, and the TV advert brings that to life for each of the talents in a playful and visually immersive way. TRIP has become a global favourite for millions around the world to find calm, particularly popular online, where the brand generated more than a billion global impressions across Instagram and TikTok in the past year and become one of the most popular beverages on TikTok Shop globally.

The Campaign rolls out across TV in the UK and US, as well as Out-of-Home from New York's Times Square, and Hollywood Boulevard to London, where the brand was founded. This is enhanced with bespoke digital social content created specifically for TikTok and Instagram, also going live this September. Each talent brings their own lens to the campaign, reflecting TRIP's belief that calm looks different for everyone. The commercial creative sees each talent begin in a moment of chaos, unique and relevant to them, before taking a sip of TRIP and being transported to their own stylized 'happy place'.

Find Joe Jonas bringing his charming and dynamic energy to set - then transported by a sip of TRIP to find dream-like happy place. The heartthrob is revealed totally surrounded by adorable puppies in a pink surreal world. He jokes, "You're cute but I'm still not sharing."

For Madeline Argy, Gen Z icon, she looks for TRIP in a party-setting to find balance - being one of the most common times consumers choose to drink TRIP. Many millions of consumers drink TRIP as an alcohol-alternative in the evening, whether to unwind at home or as a non-alcoholic social lubricant. As Madeline's vignette illustrates - TRIP exists to empower people to be feel part of the moment and celebration (whether or not they're drinking).

When Kendall orders her TRIP drink, she can be seen finding her calm in a surreal sea-scape, the sunset illuminates the horizon and reflects all around her. Describing TRIP as her 'happy place' she reclines in the aesthetically stunning surrounds, and declares, "I'm obsessed." Finding calm in her everyday chaos, Kendall cites "TRIP as a big part of" how she stays on top of per professional and personal life.

For Disney reality stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo - whether balancing family life, red carpet presenting to their award winning podcast - the duo have made a name for themselves sharing their loving and humorous dynamic as newlyweds and now parents. Their podcast-studio set up transforms, as Sophie reaches for a TRIP and a moment of calm amidst Jamie's trade mark chaotic humour. Sophie's revealed in a dream like space relaxing in peace, as Jamie serves as her waiter in serene, uncharacteristic silence.

TRIP is a low-calorie, calming sparkling drink infused with magnesium and botanicals. The brand is a leader in the better-for-you beverage movement, with the new category of calm in a can.

Olivia Ferdi, TRIP Co-Founder: "This campaign is about showing the world what we've always known - that TRIP isn't just a drink, it's a feeling, and a community," said Olivia Ferdi, Co-Founder and CEO of TRIP. "Collaborating with Kendall, Joe and Madeline - all genuine customers and fans of the brand - lets us tell that story in a way that feels real, playful and true to who we are. Kendall perfectly embodies the way we think about calm today: not stepping away from a full life, but finding moments within it to reset, feel present and be your best authentic self."

Kendall Jenner: "I've been obsessed with TRIP for a while - the product is incredible, and I've always loved how elevated and intentional the brand feels. It's my favorite way to stay grounded and present in my daily routine - it tastes great and makes me feel amazing. When I met Liv and Dan, I instantly connected with what they're building. I love their vision for the brand and their mission to help more people find calm in their everyday lives. I'm so excited to be part of their journey."

Joe Jonas: "With everything happening right now - touring, creating, accidentally starting twelve side projects I swear I'll 'circle back' to - balance is a cute idea I've heard rumors about. TRIP is my reset button. Like a spiritual Ctrl-Alt-Delete. I loved it so much I became an investor. Whatever's coming next… honestly, I'm a little scared, but also extremely excited."

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for TRIP. The brand is available nationwide in the UK - TRIP is the only drinks brand to be sold across the top 12 UK retailers. The brand continues to become a household staple across the country, and retailers are increasing distribution accordingly - only Coca-Cola, Red Bull, and Monster won shelf space faster than TRIP in the last year.

This TV commercial, with Kendall joining one of the fastest-growing drinks brands in the world at a time when consumers are looking for more calm than ever before, signals the dynamic growth in the calming beverage category.

ABOUT TRIP

Founded in 2019 by husband-and-wife team Olivia Ferdi and Daniel Khoury, TRIP is the world's leading calming drinks brand, on a mission to help a billion people find calm in the chaos of everyday life.

Since launch, TRIP has rapidly expanded across Europe and North America and is on track to reach $200 million in revenue in 2026. TRIP products are available across leading supermarkets, natural retailers, hospitality destinations, and online.

It is no longer accurate to refer to Trip as a CBD brand nor mention CBD in any related communications. Trip's entire range is centered on magnesium and other botanical formulations with CBD accounting to less than 3% of current sales as remaining stock is phased out.

[1]Source: Circana North Star, All Outlets, 52 weeks ending 8 August 2026, Brands over £20m LY

SPINS, Sparkling Beverages Total US - MULO, with sales of $500k LY. Unit % Change YTD End 07/12/2026. Magnesium contributes to normal psychological function and electrolyte balance.

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