TOKYO, Sept 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completely redesigned its centralized remote controller for medium and large-scale facilities and will sequentially launch these new models: "SC-SL5-E" (for global markets) and "SC-SL5" (for the Japanese market) worldwide. With the ability to connect a greater number of units, the system enables centralized management control of integrated air conditioning systems, while the smart management features can be tailored to a facility's bespoke environment to support sustainable operations.SL5 is the next-generation Centralized Remote Controller that offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface combined with a sleek, modern monochrome design. It is equipped with a capacitive touch(1) panel similar to that of smartphones, allowing intuitive operation. Based on customer feedback, the LCD screen has also been enlarged from 9 inches on the previous model to 10.4 inches, offering improved visibility and ease of operation, while the device's depth has been significantly slimmed down from 90 mm to 50 mm.In addition, the "SL5" can connect up to 256 devices(2), enabling centralized management of not only air-conditioning equipment but also commercial heat pump products. It allows the operating status and settings of multiple units to be centrally monitored and controlled, and can provide a mapped status overview of the entire operation for the facility. These capabilities enhance energy efficiencies and reduce the workload associated with routine facility management, supporting an enhanced streamlined facility operation.Furthermore, the "SL5" introduces a new "Floor" classification in addition to the existing "Block" and "Group". These functions share detailed area classification and offer centralize control tailored to the building's structure. "Block" setting is designed for areas such as elevator lobby's and other communal spaces, while "Group" setting is for individual offices and meeting rooms, and "Floor" setting is designed for each floor. By enabling control based on the facility layout, the SL5 contributes to more efficient air conditioning management across the entire facility.MHI Thermal Systems will continue to advance solutions that achieve both energy efficiency and comfort in its air conditioning business, thereby contributing to a carbon-neutral society.(1) A method that detects the touch position based on subtle changes in electrical capacitance generated between the user's finger and the touch panel.(2) For indoor units connects with SUPERLINK(MHI's proprietary air-conditioner communication protocol.)About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.