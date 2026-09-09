



TOKYO, Sept 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TSE: 7011) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) toward a strategic partnership in the defense sector. Through this partnership, the two companies will strengthen their collaboration in areas such as operation plans, command and control, and unmanned assets, with the aim of reinforcing Japan's industrial base for defense and establishing data and AI sovereignty.In recent years, the security environment around the world has undergone significant changes, and Japan's Ministry of Defense and Self-Defense Forces are moving to strengthen and transform the country's defense capabilities. With this backdrop, companies at the core of the defense industry are supporting national security by accelerating the improvement cycle for defense equipment, and ensuring the sovereignty and reliability of data and AI in order to adapt to "new ways of warfare" utilizing unmanned assets and AI.As the integration of defense equipment and cloud operations progresses and the utilization of AI technology advances, NEC and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will leverage their respective strengths to contribute to the strengthening and transformation of defense capabilities by providing high-value-added and highly reliable products and services for the development of new command and control systems.Comments from both companies regarding this partnership are as follows."This partnership marks an important step toward realizing a truly sovereign and highly reliable defense system that brings together Japan's technologies and expertise. Going forward, we will contribute to the strengthening and transformation of Japan's defense by ensuring the performance of critical capabilities with cutting-edge technologies and leveraging domain knowledge."Takayuki Morita, President and CEO, NEC Corporation"We are confident that this partnership will be a crucial foundation for a truly sovereign and highly reliable defense system that integrates both companies' advanced technologies and expertise and maximizes our technological advantages. Together, we will support safety and security, contribute to the further strengthening of defense capabilities and the sustainable development of security infrastructure."Eisaku Ito, President and CEO, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.