

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A weak sentiment in Wall Street or the hardening in bond yields or the increase in crude oil prices or the U.S. Dollar's strength failed to halt the surge in cryptocurrencies during the past 24 hours. Aggregate market capitalization increased close to 5 percent while Bitcoin touched a 24-hour high of $80,483.



Sentiment had suffered earlier in the week as markets reconciled to the failure of the Clarity Act in the Senate vote, the Fed's rate hike and hints of another rate hike before the end of the year. The recent rate hike by Bank of Japan that lifted rates to a 31-year high had also weighed on the outlook for cryptocurrencies.



Wall Street futures are trading in negative territory. The US 30 (DJIA) is trading 0.45 percent lower, whereas the US500 (S&P 500) is trading 0.21 percent below the flatline.



Sovereign bond yields have hardened across tenors and regions. Ten-year U.S. treasuries are currently trading at 5 percent, jumping 1.11 percent from 4.947 at the previous close.



Brent Oil futures for November settlement are currently trading 0.06 percent higher at $104.88 whereas WTI Crude Oil for October settlement is trading 1.2 percent higher at $103.13.



The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 100.50, rising a quarter percent from the previous close.



Crypto markets also witnessed a massive short squeeze, lifting prices higher. The aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $499 million. Liquidation of long positions amounted to $55 million, far lower than the liquidation of short positions which amounted to $445 million. Amidst the cascading liquidation of short positions, aggregate crypto market capitalization has jumped 4.7 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.74 trillion.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 5.3 percent higher on an overnight basis at $80,442.35. The leading cryptocurrency has added 1.5 percent over the course of the past week, reducing year-to-date losses to 9.3 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $160 million on Thursday as compared with net outflows of $296 million on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $184 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 12th ranked Saudi Aramco and 14th ranked Tesla.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 4.5 percent higher at $2,564.11. The leading alternate coin has shed 2.2 percent over the course of the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows declining to $39 million on Thursday from $224 million on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $43 million.



Ethereum has improved three notches to the 60th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) rallied 4.4 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $757.01.



5th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency added 5.3 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.36.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped 8.4 percent overnight to $108.75.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 1.5 percent higher at $0.3390.



9th ranked Zcash (ZEC) jumped to record an overnight surge of 6.6 percent. The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $1,465.18.



10th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped more than 11 percent on an overnight basis, at $90.73. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net inflows of $4 million on Thursday.



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