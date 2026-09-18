Funding Circle Holdings Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 18-Sep-2026 / 16:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 September 2026 LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Funding Circle Holdings plc Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it was notified on 18 September 2026 that Tony Nicol, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 5,289 of the Company's Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (Ordinary Shares) on 18 September 2026. Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Tony Nicol 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Funding Circle Holdings plc b) LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: b) Identification code: GB00BG0TPX62 c) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares into ISA Price(s) Volume(s) d) Price(s) and volume(s): 188.0p 5,289

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

e) 5,289

Aggregated price:

188.0p

f) Date of the transaction: 18 September 2026

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

Joint Corporate Brokers: Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000) Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000)

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

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ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 443743 EQS News ID: 2401796 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)