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WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
18.09.26 | 15:25
2,120 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,30018:06
Dow Jones News
18.09.2026 17:57 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding 
18-Sep-2026 / 16:25 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 September 2026                        

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company) announces that it was notified on 18 September 2026 that Tony Nicol, Chief 
Financial Officer of the Company, purchased 5,289 of the Company's Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (Ordinary Shares) 
on 18 September 2026. 
 
Further details are set out in the attached notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market 
Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). 
 
1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name:                              Tony Nicol 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status:                         Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment:                 Initial notification 
 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name:                              Funding Circle Holdings plc 
 
b)      LEI:                               2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                        Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each 
a)      Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: 
                                      
 
b)      Identification code:                       GB00BG0TPX62 
 
c)      Nature of the transaction:                    Purchase of shares into ISA 

                                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
d)      Price(s) and volume(s): 
                                        188.0p     5,289

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume:

e) 5,289

Aggregated price:

188.0p

f) Date of the transaction: 18 September 2026

g) Place of the transaction The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

Joint Corporate Brokers: Deutsche Numis: Jamie Loughborough and Dan Werchola (+44 20 7260 1000) Investec: Kamalini Hull (+44 20 7597 4000)

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Since 2010, we have extended more than GBP18bn in credit to over 135,000 UK businesses, helping them power the economy and their communities.

By combining proprietary AI-powered credit models with a human touch, we provide a seamless experience that allows SMEs to borrow, pay later, and spend through a single ecosystem. For institutional investors, Funding Circle offers access to an attractive, underserved asset class through a platform built on deep data and a proven track record of robust returns.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 443743 
EQS News ID:  2401796 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2401796&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2026 11:25 ET (15:25 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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