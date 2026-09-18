Press Release



Successful completion of Amundi's €500 million share buyback programme, representing 3% of the share capital

Paris, 18 September 2026

In line with the commitments of the 2025 Ambitions plan, Amundi's €500 million share buyback programme, which started on 4 February 2026, was finalised today.

As part of this program, 5.9 million Amundi shares (ISIN code FR0004125920) were purchased, i.e. approximately 2.9% of Amundi's share capital, for a total consideration of €500 million, representing an average price of €84.56 per share excluding taxes1 and miscellaneous costs.

Amundi's Board of Directors on 28 October 2026, which will review for approval the financial statements as at 30 September 2026, will also enact the cancellation of these shares.

The temporary restrictions applied to the existing share liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which had been put in place to ensure compliance with the requirements of the "MAR" Regulation2, are thus lifted.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers over 200 million investors a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in listed and private assets. Developed for a range of distributors (banks, wealth managers, financial advisors…) as well as for institutional investors and corporates, this offering is enhanced by services and technology tools covering the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages close to €2.6 trillion of assets4-

Its six international investment hubs5, its financial and extra-financial research capabilities and its long-standing commitment to responsible investment make Amundi a leading player in the international asset management landscape.

Thanks to its strong local presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, Amundi offers its clients the expertise and advice of 5,400 professionals across 34 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and for society

www.amundi.com

Press contacts: Investor contacts: Natacha AndermahrCorentin Henry Cyril Meilland, CFA Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05 Tel. +33 1 76 32 26 96 Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67 natacha.andermahr@amundi.com corentin.henry@amundi.com cyril.meilland@amundi.com



Thomas LapeyreAnnabelle Wiriath Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54 Tel. +33 1 76 32 43 92 thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com annabelle.wiriath@amundi.com

1 Taxes include the tax on share cancellation resulting from buybacks, i.e. 7 million euros

2Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse as amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1011, Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1033, Regulation (EU) No. 2019/2115, Regulation (EU) 2023/2869 and Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 (MAR Regulation)

3 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2026, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2025

4 Amundi data as at 30/06/2026

5 Paris, London, Dublin, Milan, Tokyo and San Antonio (via our strategic partnership with Victory Capital)