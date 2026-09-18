TOKYO, Sept 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation ("Hitachi High-Tech"), has established a demonstration laboratory Advanced-Technology Innovation Center Mumbai for analytical systems in Mumbai, India ("Mumbai Lab") on October 1st to respond to the increasingly sophisticated needs for R&D and quality control mainly in the biopharmaceuticals, environmental, material, and other chemicals and industrial fields. The Mumbai Lab is operated by Hitachi High-Tech India Private Limited, an Indian subsidiary of the Hitachi High-Tech Group, and it supports customers in solving their analysis and evaluation challenges through demonstrations using actual analytical systems, application proposals, evaluation of customer samples, and technical consultation.In 2025, Hitachi High-Tech established the Advanced-Technology Innovation Center India as a demonstration laboratory site focusing on the semiconductor field in Bengaluru("Bengaluru Site"). Using the installed electron microscopes, including the state-of-the-art Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FE-SEM) SU8600, and various other devices and digital technologies, the laboratory provides efficient support as a smart laboratory for tasks such as sample evaluation, failure analysis and process verification, and promotes collaborative creation with customers.At the Mumbai Lab, analytical systems such as spectrophotometers, liquid chromatographs, thermal analyzers and titrators are provided to facilitate solution proposals and collaborative creation to solve customer problems, mainly in the biopharmaceuticals, environment, materials, and other chemicals and industrial fields. With the Bengaluru site supporting the semiconductor field and the Mumbai Lab supporting the chemicals and industrial fields, Hitachi High-Tech maintain s a two-site solution provision infrastructure in India that caters to the rapidly growing semiconductor, electronics, and chemicals and industrial fields, thereby expanding our points of contact and collaborative creation opportunities with our customers.By further strengthening the provision of digitalized assets that support HMAX Industry, Hitachi Group's next-generation solution, we will contribute to solving customer issues and driving global industrial transformation through the use of physical AI.Main FeaturesThe Mumbai Lab is looking to collaborate with the Bengaluru site to provide the following values, mainly to customers in the chemicals and industrial sectors in India.(1) Proposals and collaborative creation of solutions to problems in order to meet a wide range of analytical needs, and an environment for evaluation using actual equipmentTo meet a wide range of needs from biopharmaceuticals to chemicals and materials, actual analytical products offered by the Hitachi High-Tech Group are installed in the lab, such as spectrophotometers, liquid chromatographs, thermal analyzers, amino acid analyzers, and potentiometric titrators. Comprehensive solutions are proposed for customer business issues by combining multiple devices, and through evaluation and verification using actual equipment onsite. The laboratory not only showcases the equipment, but also serves as a platform for collaborative creation with Hitachi High-Tech experts through proof of concept(PoC) using customer samples and application development before equipment deployment.(2) Advantages of a full-fledged chemical analysis environment and locationThe laboratory is located in the MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area of Thane, an easily accessible city located approximately a 60-minute drive away from Mumbai Airport. Furthermore, as the facility meets the safety and environmental standards established by India required for analytical evaluation of chemical substances, customers can conduct evaluation and verification using actual samples with peace of mind.Future DevelopmentsHitachi High-Tech aims to dramatically reinforce customer points of contact in growth markets by establishing and operating a two-site lab system in India, while enabling regions to autonomously deliver value. In addition to the collaboration between the two sites, the company will contribute to the development of science and technology in India and the development of next-generation human resources by holding regular hands-on workshops, collaborating with academic institutions, and receiving student internships. Hitachi High-Tech will continue to identify the real issues that affect customers and contribute to the advancement of R&D, quality control, and industry in India through cutting-edge analytical and analysis technologies and application proposals.About Hitachi, Ltd.'s Connective Industries SectorAt Hitachi High-Tech, which belongs to the Industrial Solutions Business Unit of Hitachi, Ltd.'s Connective Industries(CI) Sector, and is focusing on HMAX Industry, a next-generation solutions group that combines domain knowledge and advanced AI with data from a rich installed base of products (digitalized assets). Hitachi High-Tech aims to become a leading company in physical AI, and through its core focus of providing industrial solutions centered on these technologies, aims to maximize lifetime value for our customers and transform industries globally to achieve a prosperous society.Trademark NoticeAll trademarks and product names are the property of their respective owners.About Hitachi High-TechHitachi High-Tech provides cutting-edge technologies, products and services to society and customers with its corporate vision of "Changing the World and Future with the Power of Knowledge" to contribute to a sustainable global environment, healthy, safe and secure lives, and the sustained development of science and industry. We manufacture and sell clinical analyzers, biotechnology products and radiation therapy systems in the healthcare field, semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment in the semiconductor field, as well as analytical systems and electron microscopes used in environmental fields and materials research. We are also engaged in a wide range of business areas globally, providing high added-value solutions in battery, communication infrastructure, railway inspection, digital and other industrial and social infrastructure fields. We provide solutions through a deeper understanding of the issues facing society and our customers to contribute to realizing a sustainable society. The company's consolidated global revenues for FY2025 were approx. JPY 821.7 billion. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/Business ContactDivyanshu SharmaMarketing & Business Operation Dept.,Business and Strategy Div.,Hitachi High-Tech India Private Limitedemail: htin.customer@hitachi-hightech.comSource: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.