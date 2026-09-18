

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Entertainment Giant The Walt Disney Company (DIS) announced the appointment of Karandeep Anand as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, a newly created position, effective October 2.



As Chief Technology Officer, Anand will oversee Disney's technology, infrastructure, data, AI platforms, products, and engineering. Some members of Character. AI's technical team are also expected to join Disney. The move reflects Disney's focus on using technology to support growth and create a more connected customer experience, with Disney+ serving as a key digital platform.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 2.15 percent down at $103.10.



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