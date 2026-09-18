

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in JAMA Network Open found that traffic deaths in the US increase by about 15% on days when major music albums are released.



Researchers from Harvard Medical School looked at album release dates because they are planned months in advance and are unrelated to road and traffic conditions. This allowed the researchers to compare traffic deaths on album release days with deaths during the 10 days before and after each release.



The team used a federal database that records fatal car crashes across the US. They identified the 10 albums that had the highest number of single-day streams between 2017 and 2022.



The data showed that music streaming increased sharply on those album release days. Researchers then compared the release dates with 233,809 traffic deaths recorded across the US during the same six-year period.



On major album release days, daily streams increased from about 86 million to 123 million, a 43% rise. At the same time, the adjusted number of traffic deaths increased from about 121 on nearby days to around 139 on release days.



The study found that drivers under 40 experienced a larger rise in traffic deaths than drivers aged 65 and older. Male drivers also saw a bigger increase than female drivers. Researchers noted that these findings match music-streaming patterns, as 87% of US residents aged 12 to 34 reported streaming music every month, compared with 52% of people aged 55 and older.



The study also revealed a larger increase in traffic deaths among newer vehicles with infotainment systems. This challenges the idea that built-in dashboard controls necessarily make using music apps while driving safer. Researchers said these systems may instead make it easier for drivers to interact with streaming services while on the road.



Researchers explained that driver distraction caused by smartphones and streaming music may be the most likely reason. However, the study cannot prove that streaming music while driving directly caused the deaths.



The researchers said further steps by smartphone and vehicle manufacturers, software developers and policymakers may help improve road safety as streaming media becomes more common.



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